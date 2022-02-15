Hartford ends Vermont's 14-game win streak, 75-74 in OT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Austin Williams had a career-high 34 points, Moses Flowers added 18 points and made a go-ahead layup with 4 seconds left in overtime and Hartford snapped Vermont's 14-game winning streak with a 75-74 victory on Monday night.

Williams sank 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (7-16, 5-6 America East Conference). He added eight rebounds and six assists.

Ben Shungu had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Catamounts (20-5, 12-1). Shungu's layup at the buzzer sent the game to overtime tied at 67. Shungu made 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds left in OT to give Vermont a 74-73 lead. He missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot. Kam Gibson added 18 points, while Aaron Deloney scored 13.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Catamounts. Vermont defeated Hartford 82-72 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com