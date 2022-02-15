Alexa
Dog owner leaves pets for over 1 month in central Taiwan, fined NT$113,000

Dogs trapped in empty house survived on food provided by neighbors

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 12:40
Livestock Disease Control Center found dogs living in poor hygienic conditions. (Chiayi County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pet owner has been fined a record NT$113,000 (US$4,053) after neighbors reported the individual for leaving two dogs to fend for themselves at home for over a month.

The Chiayi County County Government said in a press release that the dogs were reportedly abandoned at home often and would bark due to hunger. When the owner, surnamed Lin (林), failed to come home for over a month, neighbors helped the canines survive by feeding them from outside the house and eventually calling the animal rescue hotline.

The Livestock Disease Control Center (LDCC) received the report in May 2021 and rescued the dogs with the aid of police and the landlord. When LDCC staff entered the residence, they found it in disarray and reeking of foul odors.

A veterinarian examined the dogs and declared them to be in good health, aside from skin conditions and dehydration.

The LDCC issued Lin a fine of NT$83,000 for not getting the dogs fixed, not registering them as pets, and not vaccinating them as legally required. It added NT$30,000 to the fine for abandonment after Lin refused to show up for meetings with the LDCC despite multiple attempts to contact the individual.

According to the Animal Protection Act, those who do not get their pets fixed may be subject to a fine of between NT$50,000 and NT$150,000, and those who do not register their pet may be fined NT$3,000-NT$15,000. According to the Statute for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Diseases, those who do not vaccinate their pets for rabies may be fined NT$30,000-NT$150,000.
