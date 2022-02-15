Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|9
|5
|7
|21
|Germany
|8
|5
|2
|15
|United States
|7
|6
|3
|16
|Austria
|6
|6
|4
|16
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|12
|Sweden
|5
|3
|3
|11
|China
|5
|3
|2
|10
|ROC
|4
|6
|8
|18
|France
|3
|6
|2
|11
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Japan
|2
|4
|6
|12
|Italy
|2
|5
|4
|11
|Slovenia
|2
|3
|2
|7
|Canada
|1
|4
|10
|15
|South Korea
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Finland
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1