Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/15 10:53
Loyer lifts Davidson over Duquesne 72-61

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 24 points, Hyunjung Lee added 20 points, and Davidson topped Duquesne 72-61 on Monday night.

Michael Jones had 10 points for Davidson (21-4, 11-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 11 rebounds.

Amir Spears had 20 points for the Dukes (6-17, 1-10), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Jackie Johnson III added 14 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-15 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs
"