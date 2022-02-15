Taiwan's parliament speaker to visit Europe this summer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) will embark on a 12-day trip to Europe this summer.

You is expected to visit the Czech Republic, France, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As a British parliamentary delegation will arrive in Taiwan later this month, a stopover in the U.K. may be added to the itinerary later, the Liberty Times reported.

You recently said he was moved by the speech delivered by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil in the Legislative Yuan during his visit to Taiwan in August 2020. He mentioned that Vystrcil has invited him to visit many times since then.

Delegations from the French Senate, European Parliament, and Baltic nations also invited You to visit their respective countries, but he was unable to arrange a trip until now due to the pandemic.