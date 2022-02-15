Alexa
Cold weather to persist in Taiwan for rest of week

Cold air mass could bring mercury below 10 degrees

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 11:30
Two cold air masses will keep temperatures in Taiwan cool through the week. 

Two cold air masses will keep temperatures in Taiwan cool through the week.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two cold fronts arriving in Taiwan will keep temperatures low and bring rain through next week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reported.

While the first wave of cold air is expected to wane Thursday (Feb. 17), the second wave, possibly even stronger than the first, will start moving south toward Taiwan on Saturday (Feb. 19).

On Wednesday (Jan. 16), the north and northeast will see cool temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius during the day, as well as sporadic rain. In other regions, temperatures will be cooler in the morning and evening, with the weather remaining cloudy aside from some rain in central mountainous areas.

Temperatures will rise slightly to reach 18-19 degrees in the north and northeast on Thursday, and there will be a higher chance of rain through Friday (Feb. 18). Residents in central and southern parts of the country should be wary of fog or low-hanging clouds Wednesday and Thursday.

CNA cited meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) as saying that as the cold air mass approaches over the weekend, temperatures are expected to dip the lowest Sunday evening (Feb. 20) to Monday morning (Feb. 21), reaching as low as below 10 degrees.

The CWB said that as weather conditions may change swiftly in the near future, the public should pay close attention to reports to stay up-to-date.
