Taiwan Army conducts reconnaissance patrol drill

Guandu Area Command troops protect key targets during simulated enemy attack

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 10:30
Clouded Leopard armored vehicles. (Military News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Sixth Army Corp’s Guandu Area Command conducted a reconnaissance patrol drill to ensure combat readiness on Monday (Feb. 14).

Early Monday morning, the Guandu Area Command’s readiness unit performed various tasks, including equipment loading, vehicle inspection, and communication equipment testing, the Military News Agency reported.

Once the soldiers arrived at their destination, they joined up with other units and carried out an exercise to protect specified locations of importance during a simulated enemy attack.

The Guandu Area Command previously held an exercise to maintain combat readiness ahead of the Lunar New Year on Jan. 26. During those drills, troops practiced chain of command procedures and conducted a long-distance march.
Taiwan Army
Guandu Area Command
Taiwan military

Updated : 2022-02-15 10:54 GMT+08:00

