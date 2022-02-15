Alexa
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day

Power Lottery jackpot awarded in Taichung's Dajia District

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/15 10:47
Lottery store in Taichung where winning Power Lottery ticket was purchased. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky lottery player won the NT$1.21 billion (US$43.4 million) Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

After 32 consecutive draws without a winner since October, the winning Power Lottery numbers were announced on Monday night: 04, 08, 19, 29, 30, and 36, with 04 as a special number.

One person took home the jackpot, and no one won the second prize. The prize was awarded at a Taiwan Lottery shop at No. 161 Jianggong Road in Taichung City's Dajia District.
