Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky lottery player won the NT$1.21 billion (US$43.4 million) Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).
After 32 consecutive draws without a winner since October, the winning Power Lottery numbers were announced on Monday night: 04, 08, 19, 29, 30, and 36, with 04 as a special number.
One person took home the jackpot, and no one won the second prize. The prize was awarded at a Taiwan Lottery shop at No. 161 Jianggong Road in Taichung City's Dajia District.