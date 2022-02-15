Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day

Lottery store in Taichung where winning Power Lottery ticket was purchased. (Google Maps image) Lottery store in Taichung where winning Power Lottery ticket was purchased. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky lottery player won the NT$1.21 billion (US$43.4 million) Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

After 32 consecutive draws without a winner since October, the winning Power Lottery numbers were announced on Monday night: 04, 08, 19, 29, 30, and 36, with 04 as a special number.

One person took home the jackpot, and no one won the second prize. The prize was awarded at a Taiwan Lottery shop at No. 161 Jianggong Road in Taichung City's Dajia District.