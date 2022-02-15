Everything in place for massive Russian attack on Ukraine, France says

Land is seen through a machine gun spotting optic, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister ... Land is seen through a machine gun spotting optic, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscow's security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened.

"If the question is are there elements in place so that there is a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine, then yes it's true. It's possible and quickly," Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 TV.

He said the assessment was shared by Paris and its allies, although he said nothing indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made that decision.

"It's blowing hot and cold," he said, suggesting that Russia was leaving the door open for dialogue.

Two European diplomatic sources said the United States had told its allies last Friday that one scenario was that Moscow could launch an offensive this Wednesday.

When asked whether sanctions were ready should there by a Russian attack, Le Drian said that was the case and they would be massive even if they would also have a boomerang effect on Europe.

The minister said it was important to pursue dialogue to avoid a disastrous conflict that would hurt all sides.