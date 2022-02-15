Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Everything in place for massive Russian attack on Ukraine, France says

By REUTERS
2022/02/15 09:00
Land is seen through a machine gun spotting optic, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister ...

Land is seen through a machine gun spotting optic, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russia's Foreign Minister ...

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - France's foreign minister said on Monday that everything was in place for Russian forces to invade quickly in Ukraine, adding that Europe was ready to impose massive sanctions if it happened.

"If the question is are there elements in place so that there is a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine, then yes it's true. It's possible and quickly," Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 5 TV.

He said the assessment was shared by Paris and its allies, although he said nothing indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made that decision.

"It's blowing hot and cold," he said, suggesting that Russia was leaving the door open for dialogue.

Two European diplomatic sources said the United States had told its allies last Friday that one scenario was that Moscow could launch an offensive this Wednesday.

When asked whether sanctions were ready should there by a Russian attack, Le Drian said that was the case and they would be massive even if they would also have a boomerang effect on Europe.

The minister said it was important to pursue dialogue to avoid a disastrous conflict that would hurt all sides.

Updated : 2022-02-15 09:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
"