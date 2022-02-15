2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Feb. 14), marking the eighth intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jet and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Beijing has sent a total of 30 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 16 fighter jets and 14 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.