Antetokounmpo won't play against Blazers due to sore ankle

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Th... Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench late in the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns won 131-107. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball ga... Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns won 131-107. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle.

The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame media availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn’t play.

Antetokounmpo appeared to hurt his left ankle while stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot during a drive to the basket Thursday in a 131-107 loss at Phoenix, though he did remain in the game.

The Bucks are playing on the first of two straight nights. They host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

“He’s not ready to go tonight,” Budenholzer said Monday. “It’s not anything more than that. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. I think it’s very short-term.”

In other injury-related news, the Bucks announced that guard Pat Connaughton underwent surgery Monday and is expected to miss four weeks. Connaughton broke a bone in his right hand Thursday.

