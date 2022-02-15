BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2731 Down 80 Mar 2733 2733 2673 2677 Down 89 May 2754 Down 76 May 2780 2780 2727 2731 Down 80 Jul 2806 2806 2750 2754 Down 76 Sep 2792 2792 2747 2753 Down 66 Dec 2749 2759 2723 2731 Down 57 Mar 2719 2730 2700 2706 Down 52 May 2699 2710 2688 2689 Down 49 Jul 2684 2694 2673 2675 Down 48 Sep 2669 2675 2658 2658 Down 46 Dec 2663 2663 2647 2647 Down 46