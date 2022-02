ATP World Tour Marseille Results

Monday At Palais des Sports Marseille, France Purse: €545,200 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MARSEILLE, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Marseille at Palais des Sports (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Tomas Machac (1), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Arnaboldi, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Mikhail Kukushkin (4), Kazakhstan, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler (7), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur (2), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Zizou Bergs (5), Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin (3), Russia, def. Julian Lenz, Germany, 6-4, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Ugo Blanchet and Timo Legout, France, def. Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille, France, 6-7 (3), 6-0, 10-7.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben McLachlan (2), Japan, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 7-5, 5-7, 10-3.