All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123 Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167 Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145 Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116 New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129 Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134 Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.