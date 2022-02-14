Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (Extra Ends)

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 23:22
Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (Extra Ends)

Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (Extra Ends)

Sweden 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 6
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 5
Sweden

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 80.

A. Hasselborg Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.

A. Knochenhauer Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.

S. Mabergs Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.

S. McManus Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Barbezat Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

E. Neuenschwander Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.

A. Paetz Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

S. Tirinzoni Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Updated : 2022-02-15 01:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
"