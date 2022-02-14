Sweden 6, Switzerland 5 (Extra Ends)

|Sweden
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 280, Team Percentage: 80.
A. Hasselborg Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.
A. Knochenhauer Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.
S. Mabergs Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
S. McManus Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 284, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Barbezat Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
A. Paetz Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.