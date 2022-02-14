All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 45 25 14 5 1 56 146 141 Hartford 42 23 13 4 2 52 127 122 Hershey 45 24 15 3 3 54 141 125 Providence 38 19 13 3 3 44 112 106 Charlotte 43 23 18 2 0 48 144 126 WB/Scranton 43 19 19 2 3 43 109 130 Lehigh Valley 43 17 18 6 2 42 119 137 Bridgeport 45 17 20 4 4 42 121 137

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 41 28 8 5 0 61 151 106 Toronto 36 21 12 2 1 45 120 119 Laval 36 20 13 3 0 43 119 119 Rochester 43 23 15 3 2 51 151 152 Belleville 38 19 19 0 0 38 117 115 Syracuse 40 17 18 4 1 39 108 129 Cleveland 42 14 20 5 3 36 115 145

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 43 27 9 4 3 61 139 111 Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110 Milwaukee 46 23 19 2 2 50 136 137 Rockford 39 19 16 3 1 42 109 117 Iowa 42 20 17 4 1 45 122 116 Grand Rapids 42 17 18 5 2 41 115 133 Texas 38 13 17 5 3 34 112 134

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 39 27 8 3 1 58 135 99 Ontario 39 25 8 3 3 56 161 121 Bakersfield 36 19 10 4 3 45 118 106 Henderson 37 21 13 2 1 45 117 105 Colorado 42 22 14 3 3 50 137 124 Abbotsford 38 19 15 3 1 42 129 115 San Diego 37 15 20 2 0 32 101 125 Tucson 40 15 22 2 1 33 108 156 San Jose 40 14 25 1 0 29 119 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2

Monday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled