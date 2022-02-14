All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|45
|25
|14
|5
|1
|56
|146
|141
|Hartford
|42
|23
|13
|4
|2
|52
|127
|122
|Hershey
|45
|24
|15
|3
|3
|54
|141
|125
|Providence
|38
|19
|13
|3
|3
|44
|112
|106
|Charlotte
|43
|23
|18
|2
|0
|48
|144
|126
|WB/Scranton
|43
|19
|19
|2
|3
|43
|109
|130
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|17
|18
|6
|2
|42
|119
|137
|Bridgeport
|45
|17
|20
|4
|4
|42
|121
|137
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|41
|28
|8
|5
|0
|61
|151
|106
|Toronto
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|120
|119
|Laval
|36
|20
|13
|3
|0
|43
|119
|119
|Rochester
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|151
|152
|Belleville
|38
|19
|19
|0
|0
|38
|117
|115
|Syracuse
|40
|17
|18
|4
|1
|39
|108
|129
|Cleveland
|42
|14
|20
|5
|3
|36
|115
|145
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|43
|27
|9
|4
|3
|61
|139
|111
|Manitoba
|42
|25
|14
|2
|1
|53
|125
|110
|Milwaukee
|46
|23
|19
|2
|2
|50
|136
|137
|Rockford
|39
|19
|16
|3
|1
|42
|109
|117
|Iowa
|42
|20
|17
|4
|1
|45
|122
|116
|Grand Rapids
|42
|17
|18
|5
|2
|41
|115
|133
|Texas
|38
|13
|17
|5
|3
|34
|112
|134
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|39
|27
|8
|3
|1
|58
|135
|99
|Ontario
|39
|25
|8
|3
|3
|56
|161
|121
|Bakersfield
|36
|19
|10
|4
|3
|45
|118
|106
|Henderson
|37
|21
|13
|2
|1
|45
|117
|105
|Colorado
|42
|22
|14
|3
|3
|50
|137
|124
|Abbotsford
|38
|19
|15
|3
|1
|42
|129
|115
|San Diego
|37
|15
|20
|2
|0
|32
|101
|125
|Tucson
|40
|15
|22
|2
|1
|33
|108
|156
|San Jose
|40
|14
|25
|1
|0
|29
|119
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 3, Hershey 2
Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled