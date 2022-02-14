Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 23:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2
Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 16-4-4 15-7-2 9-5-1
Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123 17-4-1 13-8-2 8-2-0
Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 15-10-1 12-6-2 11-3-1
Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167 15-9-3 7-12-3 6-6-2
Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145 9-13-1 8-11-3 4-7-0
Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164 7-12-4 8-12-4 5-7-4
Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191 5-17-1 3-16-6 2-8-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 13-6-5 17-5-3 7-2-1
Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 16-4-1 16-7-2 6-4-0
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0
Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 12-10-5 14-5-4 8-3-1
Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 12-10-1 11-12-0 7-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116 9-10-3 8-9-3 5-5-1
New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 10-12-3 7-15-2 7-8-2
Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162 8-11-4 7-13-4 3-9-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 21-2-2 13-6-2 12-3-2
Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124 15-3-1 14-8-2 8-5-1
Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 14-8-0 14-8-4 10-5-1
St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129 18-6-2 9-8-3 10-5-2
Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 17-7-1 8-12-1 8-6-1
Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134 11-8-1 9-9-7 8-4-3
Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162 8-11-3 9-13-4 3-10-4
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180 5-17-1 7-15-3 4-10-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 14-10-2 14-7-1 8-5-0
Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 10-4-4 16-9-2 5-5-1
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 13-8-4 10-9-5 7-3-3
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147 13-10-0 11-8-3 10-3-0
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 10-9-3 12-12-3 5-3-5
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0
Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167 9-15-2 7-13-2 4-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-15 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
"