All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|47
|32
|10
|5
|69
|194
|139
|23-3-0
|9-7-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|48
|31
|11
|6
|68
|163
|136
|16-4-4
|15-7-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|45
|30
|12
|3
|63
|161
|123
|17-4-1
|13-8-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|46
|27
|16
|3
|57
|135
|130
|15-10-1
|12-6-2
|11-3-1
|Detroit
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|140
|167
|15-9-3
|7-12-3
|6-6-2
|Ottawa
|45
|17
|24
|4
|38
|122
|145
|9-13-1
|8-11-3
|4-7-0
|Buffalo
|47
|15
|24
|8
|38
|125
|164
|7-12-4
|8-12-4
|5-7-4
|Montreal
|48
|8
|33
|7
|23
|106
|191
|5-17-1
|3-16-6
|2-8-2
|Pittsburgh
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|164
|128
|13-6-5
|17-5-3
|7-2-1
|Carolina
|46
|32
|11
|3
|67
|161
|109
|16-4-1
|16-7-2
|6-4-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|47
|30
|13
|4
|64
|145
|122
|15-4-2
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Washington
|50
|26
|15
|9
|61
|162
|141
|12-10-5
|14-5-4
|8-3-1
|Columbus
|46
|23
|22
|1
|47
|147
|167
|12-10-1
|11-12-0
|7-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|42
|17
|19
|6
|40
|102
|116
|9-10-3
|8-9-3
|5-5-1
|New Jersey
|49
|17
|27
|5
|39
|143
|176
|10-12-3
|7-15-2
|7-8-2
|Philadelphia
|47
|15
|24
|8
|38
|118
|162
|8-11-4
|7-13-4
|3-9-2
|Colorado
|46
|34
|8
|4
|72
|190
|131
|21-2-2
|13-6-2
|12-3-2
|Minnesota
|43
|29
|11
|3
|61
|164
|124
|15-3-1
|14-8-2
|8-5-1
|Nashville
|48
|28
|16
|4
|60
|149
|134
|14-8-0
|14-8-4
|10-5-1
|St. Louis
|46
|27
|14
|5
|59
|162
|129
|18-6-2
|9-8-3
|10-5-2
|Dallas
|46
|25
|19
|2
|52
|137
|141
|17-7-1
|8-12-1
|8-6-1
|Winnipeg
|45
|20
|17
|8
|48
|130
|134
|11-8-1
|9-9-7
|8-4-3
|Chicago
|48
|17
|24
|7
|41
|117
|162
|8-11-3
|9-13-4
|3-10-4
|Arizona
|48
|12
|32
|4
|28
|108
|180
|5-17-1
|7-15-3
|4-10-1
|Vegas
|48
|28
|17
|3
|59
|162
|143
|14-10-2
|14-7-1
|8-5-0
|Calgary
|45
|26
|13
|6
|58
|152
|108
|10-4-4
|16-9-2
|5-5-1
|Los Angeles
|47
|24
|16
|7
|55
|136
|130
|13-10-2
|11-6-5
|4-4-1
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|144
|141
|13-8-4
|10-9-5
|7-3-3
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|18
|3
|51
|146
|147
|13-10-0
|11-8-3
|10-3-0
|Vancouver
|49
|22
|21
|6
|50
|126
|135
|10-9-3
|12-12-3
|5-3-5
|San Jose
|46
|22
|20
|4
|48
|126
|142
|11-9-2
|11-11-2
|3-3-0
|Seattle
|48
|16
|28
|4
|36
|127
|167
|9-15-2
|7-13-2
|4-10-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Buffalo 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.