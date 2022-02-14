All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 23-3-0 9-7-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136 16-4-4 15-7-2 9-5-1 Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123 17-4-1 13-8-2 8-2-0 Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130 15-10-1 12-6-2 11-3-1 Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167 15-9-3 7-12-3 6-6-2 Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145 9-13-1 8-11-3 4-7-0 Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164 7-12-4 8-12-4 5-7-4 Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191 5-17-1 3-16-6 2-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128 13-6-5 17-5-3 7-2-1 Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109 16-4-1 16-7-2 6-4-0 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 15-4-2 15-9-2 6-3-0 Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141 12-10-5 14-5-4 8-3-1 Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167 12-10-1 11-12-0 7-8-0 N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116 9-10-3 8-9-3 5-5-1 New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176 10-12-3 7-15-2 7-8-2 Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162 8-11-4 7-13-4 3-9-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131 21-2-2 13-6-2 12-3-2 Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124 15-3-1 14-8-2 8-5-1 Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134 14-8-0 14-8-4 10-5-1 St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129 18-6-2 9-8-3 10-5-2 Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141 17-7-1 8-12-1 8-6-1 Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134 11-8-1 9-9-7 8-4-3 Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162 8-11-3 9-13-4 3-10-4 Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180 5-17-1 7-15-3 4-10-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143 14-10-2 14-7-1 8-5-0 Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108 10-4-4 16-9-2 5-5-1 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 13-10-2 11-6-5 4-4-1 Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141 13-8-4 10-9-5 7-3-3 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147 13-10-0 11-8-3 10-3-0 Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135 10-9-3 12-12-3 5-3-5 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 11-9-2 11-11-2 3-3-0 Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167 9-15-2 7-13-2 4-10-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 4, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Monday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.