Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlantic salmon returns drop in critical Maine river

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 23:18
Atlantic salmon returns drop in critical Maine river

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Salmon counters found fewer of the endangered fish in the Penobscot River last year than in any year since 2016.

Atlantic salmon are listed under the Endangered Species Act in the U.S., as the country's only remaining wild populations of the fish are found in a few Maine rivers. The Penobscot River is vitally important to the future of the fish, and salmon returns there are watched closely.

Only 561 salmon were counted in the Penobscot last year. That was the lowest number since 2016, when 503 fish were found, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The number was a disappointment after more than 1,400 salmon were found a year ago. That was the highest return since 2011.

The low numbers likely reflect factors such as low survival at sea, the impact of drought during the fish’s time in the river and mortality from hydropower projects, said Sean Ledwin, sea run fisheries and habitat director for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Updated : 2022-02-15 01:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Korrnell Ritz Academy fined NT$190,000 for abuse of students in central Taiwan
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
Bodies of 2 Taiwanese who died while river tracing remain stuck underwater after 2 months
"