SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 38 28 8 1 1 60 127 84 Knoxville 39 28 8 1 2 59 144 94 Peoria 36 25 5 2 4 56 130 77 Quad City 38 22 8 4 4 52 129 103 Fayetteville 36 25 10 1 0 51 121 88 Roanoke 35 17 13 2 3 40 111 94 Pensacola 35 17 13 4 1 39 119 109 Evansville 38 19 18 1 0 39 104 98 Birmingham 37 11 22 4 0 26 89 131 Macon 35 6 26 1 2 15 73 159 Vermilion County 35 3 28 4 0 10 54 164

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.