SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|38
|28
|8
|1
|1
|60
|127
|84
|Knoxville
|39
|28
|8
|1
|2
|59
|144
|94
|Peoria
|36
|25
|5
|2
|4
|56
|130
|77
|Quad City
|38
|22
|8
|4
|4
|52
|129
|103
|Fayetteville
|36
|25
|10
|1
|0
|51
|121
|88
|Roanoke
|35
|17
|13
|2
|3
|40
|111
|94
|Pensacola
|35
|17
|13
|4
|1
|39
|119
|109
|Evansville
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|104
|98
|Birmingham
|37
|11
|22
|4
|0
|26
|89
|131
|Macon
|35
|6
|26
|1
|2
|15
|73
|159
|Vermilion County
|35
|3
|28
|4
|0
|10
|54
|164
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.