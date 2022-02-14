Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

At least 7 killed in explosion and fire in southern France

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 21:02
At least 7 killed in explosion and fire in southern France

PARIS (AP) — At least seven people, including two children, have been killed in an explosion and subsequent fire that occurred in apartment buildings in southern France early Monday.

Officials said a search is ongoing for at least two people who are missing.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin went to the site in the town of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Salanque and said about 30 people were wounded or suffered psychological trauma in the incident that occurred around 2 a.m.

Darmanin tweeted his “full support” for emergency services and said his thoughts were with the victims and their loved ones.

Local radio France Bleu Roussillon reported that the explosion occurred on the ground floor of a two-story building, which was a grocery-sandwich bar. The fire then spread to neighboring buildings.

Perpignan prosecutor Jean-David Cavaillé said it's too early to know what caused the explosion but he mentioned the possibility that gas cylinders may have been present in the shop. An investigation is already underway.

Updated : 2022-02-14 22:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
"