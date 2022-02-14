Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

By REUTERS
2022/02/14 21:07
Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko walks in Westminster, London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko walks in Westminster, London, Britain, February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Ukraine's ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance.

Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its ambitions to join NATO, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko told the BBC in English: "No this is not and I am quite happy that I have this chance to clarify my position."


Prystaiko said the earlier BBC report was the result of a misunderstanding. read more

"We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in conversations with the Russians," Prystaiko said. "It has nothing to do with NATO which is enshrined in the constitution."

"It is not a delay to our ambitions to be in NATO - what we are talking about is that we are not in the family now so we have to look for something else like bilateral agreements with the UK, with the United States," he said. "So on top of NATO we are looking for some other arrangements which would allow us to survive at this particular ordeal right now."


Asked again if Ukraine was shifting its bid to become a NATO member, he said: "No."

Updated : 2022-02-14 21:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan to shorten quarantines to 10 days at home by mid-March
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
"