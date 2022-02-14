2022 Taipei Shilin Residence Tulip Festival to begin soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival will begin Feb. 18 and last until Feb. 28, Taipei’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) said in a press release on Monday (Feb. 14).

PSLO Director Huang Shu-ru (黃淑如) said this year’s tulip show will be themed on fairy tales of four foreign countries—the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and Japan—with romantic installation artworks set up on the flower fields to present scenes from the stories.

For more information on the tulip show, visit the show’s official website ,Shilin Residence Facebook fan page, and the Flowers In Taipei’s Facebook or Instagram fan pages.

2022 Shilin Residence Tulip Festival

Time: February 18 - 28

Opening hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Transportation:

*MRT Shilin Station, Exit 2, a 7-minute walk

*Bus Stops: search buses that stop at Taipower Taipei North Branch (臺電臺北北區分處站), Shilin Official Residence (士林官邸站), and Xiaobei Street (小北街)



(YouTube, Taipei City Government video)



(Taipei City Government photo)