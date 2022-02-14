Eileen Gu's China choice pays off... for now

When Eileen Gu won Olympic gold in the Big Air, sales of her red Anta ski suit, complete with slipdrag reduction technology, surged 20-fold on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.

Luckin Coffee sold out of Gu-endorsed drinks, with a spike in cup-holders bearing her image, and the Chinese chain immediately said it would launch more Gu-linked products throughout the year.

As the San Francisco-born skier prepared for Tuesday's slopestyle final and her bid for a second of what could be three golds in Beijing, her closely scrutinised decision to compete for China appears to be paying off, commercially at least.

Already Team China's most popular athlete, the fashion model and incoming Stanford student is sponsored by two dozen brands, from French luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton (LVMH.PA) to mass market Chinese sportswear maker Anta (2020.HK).

Her global endorsements include Estee Lauder (EL.N), Victoria's Secret, Tiffany & Co and Oakley, which have all targeted the China market in recent years.

Her rousing gold medal performance and soaring popularity in China could propel her into the ranks of the world's top earning athletes if she can continue to avoid major controversy.

