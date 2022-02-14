PET-CT Scanner Device Market Research Growth, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on PET-CT Scanner Device market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The PET-CT Scanner Device market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The PET-CT Scanner Device market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC475

The global PET-CT scanner device market size was US$ 1981.2 million in 2021. The global PET-CT scanner device market size is forecast to reach US$ 3234.48 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. PET-CT Scanner Device market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

PET imaging or a PET scan is a nuclear medicine imaging technique called positron emission tomography or PET. In addition to detecting the early stages of the disease, it can also identify changes at the cellular level ahead of other imaging tests. Heart diseases, cancer, digestive disorders, endocrine disorders, and neurological disorders are among the conditions it can diagnose. The radiotracers involved usually accumulate in tumors or areas of inflammation and bind to specific proteins in the body. In addition, it is detectable during imaging in the examination area. It has many advantages, including providing greater detail and accuracy. It also enables greater convenience for patients who undergo a PET-CT scan.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The growing prevalence of chronic illnesses worldwide, the rising demand for effective diagnostic devices, and increased Medicare coverage are driving the PET-CT scanner device market.

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of the global market, including the increased use of the imaging technique for cancer detection, product developments, and growing investment in research and development by leading players.

Due to limited shelf life and insufficient availability of radiopharmaceuticals the global market may slow down.

The development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the PET-CT scanner device market. PET imaging can monitor the vital pathophysiological changes of COVID-19 at the molecular level, thereby providing essential guidance for the subsequent diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of the disease. Additionally, cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy are at an elevated risk of developing more severe illnesses. There was a rise in the demand for PET-CT scanner devices as cancer patients became concerned about COVID-19’s effects on their health. Thereby positively affecting the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC475

Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the global PET-CT scanner device market share in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating throughout the forecast period. It is due to the rise in chronic disease patients, the surge in demand for PET-CT scan devices, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities and trained medical professionals, the increase in R&D activities in tandem with key players, and the increase in investment made by governments in the healthcare industry.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of advances in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in the number of hospitals using advanced scanner devices, the development of the R&D sector, and the advancements in PET-CT technology.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global PET-CT scanner device market are:

General Electric Company

Hitachi Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mediso Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Incorporated

Positron Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global PET-CT scanner device market segmentation focuses on Type, Service Provider, Slice Count, Isotope/Detector Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Stationary Scanners

Portable Scanners/Mobile Scanners

Segmentation based on Service Provider

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Segmentation based on Slice Count

Low Slice Scanner (<64 Slices)

Medium Slice Scanner (64 Slices)

High Slice Scanner (>64 Slices)

Segmentation based on Isotope/Detector Type

Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG)

62Cu ATSM

18 F Sodium Fluoride

F-FMISO or fluoromisonidazole

Gallium

Thallium

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC475

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

•The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

•The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

•Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

•How are the key players in the market assessed?

•This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

•The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

•The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

•The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

•A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC475

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/