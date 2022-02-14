Nutraceuticals Market Growth 2022 Growing Rapidly with Recent Developments, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Key Findings and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Nutraceuticals market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global nutraceuticals market size was US$ 429.5 billion in 2021. The global nutraceuticals market size is forecast to reach US$ 652.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Nutraceuticals market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The term “nutraceutical” refers to food or products derived from food that provides additional health benefits or medical benefits apart from the nutritional value of the food. The term “nutraceuticals” combines the words “nutrient” (a nourishing food component) and “pharmaceutical” (a medical drug). These products are essential to modern life. There are many industries that can use nutritional products, such as animal feed additives, pharmaceutical food & beverage additives, and personal care.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Fake products, which are available at low levels of quality, may slow down the expansion of the overall market.

Globally, functional foods and beverages are becoming more popular as a substitute for costly medical treatments, thus driving the global nutraceutical market.

Cosmeceuticals, a type of personal care product that contains skincare properties and nutraceuticals such as vitamins and antioxidants, are forecast to offer new growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a remarkably positive impact on the global nutraceuticals industry. It was due to the increase in demand for healthy nutritional products. A rapid increase in sales of Nutraceuticals products occurred due to the preventive measures taken against the pandemic by increasing the consumption of Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Zinc, sodium, minerals, and healthy and functional food and beverages. In order to remain healthy, there will be greater demand for organic, natural, and herbal products. Following the COVID-19 outbreak, this trend is likely to persist due to the persistent consumer inclination toward health and wellbeing.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As a result of high disposable incomes, extensive advertising and promotion, and urbanization on a large scale. In the upcoming years, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries are likely to see increased demand for nutraceuticals.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global nutraceuticals market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill, Incorporated

Danone

DuPont de Nemours, Incorporated

General Mills Incorporated

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Incorporated

Yakult Honsha Co., Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global nutraceuticals market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Functional Beverage

Energy and Sports Drinks

Functional Juices

Others

Functional Food

Probiotics

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Prebiotics & Dietary Fibers

Vitamins

Others

Dietary Supplement

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others

Segmentation based on Form

Capsule and Tablets

Liquid

Powder

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Pharmacy

Online Channels

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

