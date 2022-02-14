Feminine Hygiene Products Market Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Feminine Hygiene Products market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Feminine Hygiene Products market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Feminine Hygiene Products market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global feminine hygiene products market size was US$ 41.13 billion in 2021. The global feminine hygiene products market size is forecast to reach US$ 71.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Feminine Hygiene Products market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The feminine hygiene products, also called menstrual care products, are personal care products used by women, transgender men, and genderqueer people (non-binary people). Items available include sanitary napkins and pads, tampons, pantyliners, feminine hygiene wash, and menstrual cups. Also included in the category of feminine hygiene products are feminine cleansing and deodorizing agents such as douche, deodorants, feminine powders, feminine soaps, feminine wipes, internal cleaners, and spray shields.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A combination of innovative product launches and an increase in health concerns among women drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Female hygiene products are readily available in various channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, etc., which, in turn, contributes to the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.

Women’s increasing awareness about personal hygiene is the major factor driving the growth of the feminine hygiene industry, especially in developing countries.

There is a social stigma associated with menstruation and feminine hygiene products, posing a barrier to the global market growth.

Product manufacturers are now focusing on environmentally friendly and biodegradable products. This environmentally friendly method of producing sanitary napkins presents a unique opportunity for global market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

As feminine hygiene products fall under the category of essential products, the COVID-19 outbreak has had only a minimal effect on the market for feminine hygiene products.

However, the pandemic of COVID-19 has slightly affected the production facilities by disrupting supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors of the feminine hygiene product market globally for a shorter period of time. Several countries across the globe have imposed trade restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. In turn, the global logistic and transportation industry has been adversely affected, which has affected the feminine hygiene products market.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the market in 2021. Due to the increasing number of women in countries such as India and China as well as their increasing tendency to maintain personal hygiene, the sale of feminine hygiene products has contributed to the growth of the overall market.

North America is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of various factors, including the high penetration of high-end products like tampons, pantyliners, and internal cleansers, an increasing number of working women, and the demand for organic and biodegradable products by women.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global feminine hygiene products market are:

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises, Incorporation

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag, Unicharm Corporation)

Unilever plc

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global feminine hygiene product market segmentation focuses on Nature, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Nature

Disposable

Reusable

Segmentation based on Product Type

Sanitary Pads

Tampons and Menstrual Cup

Panty liners and Shields

Internal cleansers and Sprays

Disposable razors and blades

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/hypermarket

Pharmacy

Online store

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

