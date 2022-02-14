Feminine Hygiene Products Market Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Feminine Hygiene Products market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The global feminine hygiene products market size was US$ 41.13 billion in 2021. The global feminine hygiene products market size is forecast to reach US$ 71.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Feminine Hygiene Products market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The feminine hygiene products, also called menstrual care products, are personal care products used by women, transgender men, and genderqueer people (non-binary people). Items available include sanitary napkins and pads, tampons, pantyliners, feminine hygiene wash, and menstrual cups. Also included in the category of feminine hygiene products are feminine cleansing and deodorizing agents such as douche, deodorants, feminine powders, feminine soaps, feminine wipes, internal cleaners, and spray shields.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A combination of innovative product launches and an increase in health concerns among women drive the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.
Female hygiene products are readily available in various channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, etc., which, in turn, contributes to the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.
Women’s increasing awareness about personal hygiene is the major factor driving the growth of the feminine hygiene industry, especially in developing countries.
There is a social stigma associated with menstruation and feminine hygiene products, posing a barrier to the global market growth.
Product manufacturers are now focusing on environmentally friendly and biodegradable products. This environmentally friendly method of producing sanitary napkins presents a unique opportunity for global market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
As feminine hygiene products fall under the category of essential products, the COVID-19 outbreak has had only a minimal effect on the market for feminine hygiene products.
However, the pandemic of COVID-19 has slightly affected the production facilities by disrupting supply chains such as material suppliers and distributors of the feminine hygiene product market globally for a shorter period of time. Several countries across the globe have imposed trade restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. In turn, the global logistic and transportation industry has been adversely affected, which has affected the feminine hygiene products market.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the market in 2021. Due to the increasing number of women in countries such as India and China as well as their increasing tendency to maintain personal hygiene, the sale of feminine hygiene products has contributed to the growth of the overall market.
North America is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As a result of various factors, including the high penetration of high-end products like tampons, pantyliners, and internal cleansers, an increasing number of working women, and the demand for organic and biodegradable products by women.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global feminine hygiene products market are:
Edgewell Personal Care Company
First Quality Enterprises, Incorporation
Hengan International Group Co. Limited
Johnson & Johnson
Kao Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Procter & Gamble Company
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag, Unicharm Corporation)
Unilever plc
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global feminine hygiene product market segmentation focuses on Nature, Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Nature
Disposable
Reusable
Segmentation based on Product Type
Sanitary Pads
Tampons and Menstrual Cup
Panty liners and Shields
Internal cleansers and Sprays
Disposable razors and blades
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Supermarket/hypermarket
Pharmacy
Online store
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
