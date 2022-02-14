Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, Share: Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market size was US$ 5999.6 million in 2021. The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market size is forecast to reach US$ 9,392.50 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is an enlargement of the prostate gland. Additionally, this condition is called benign prostatic hypertrophy or benign prostatic obstruction. Men over the age of 50 are most likely to suffer from it. BPH results in prostatic enlargement due to hyperplastic changes in prostate tissue. As a man gets older, his prostate gets bigger. As the prostate gland grows, it presses against and pinches the urethra. The bladder lining thickens. The obstruction that results increases urinary outflow resistance and impairs movement of the detrusor muscles. It results in difficulty starting urination, weak urine streams, inability to empty the urinary bladder, and increased frequency of urination during the night.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A few of the factors driving the growth of the BPH therapeutics market are the rise in the prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and the rise in urological disorders associated with BPH.

Government, non-profit organizations, and major players in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Therapeutics market are raising awareness for various urological disorders including benign prostatic hyperplasia, which boosts the global market growth.

Increasing adoption of minimally-invasive surgical therapies rather than BPH therapies may slow down the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak impacted the market for benign prostatic hyperplasia therapies. Many clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructuring to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. Increasing COVID-19 cases put a potential backlog on non-essential procedures. Due to the lockdown, hospitals can’t manufacture or transport essential medications. Moreover, a lack of medical care, a shortage of healthcare workers, and increased hospitalizations due to COVID-19 affect the market.

Regional Insights

North America held the majority of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market share in 2021 and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in BPH prevalence, unhealthy lifestyles leading to obesity, the presence of major players, and rising healthcare expenditures.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth. A rising geriatric population, increasing R&D activities, an upswing in urological diseases, and an increase in healthcare investments in the region have resulted in the region’s healthcare sector growing rapidly.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market are:

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie (Allergan Plc)

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp)

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia therapeutics market segmentation focuses on Therapeutics Class, Therapy, and Region.

Segmentation based on Therapeutics Class

Alpha-blockers

5- alpha-reductase inhibitors

Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors

Others

Segmentation based on Therapy

Mono drug therapy

Combination drug therapy

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

