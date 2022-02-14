Upper Limb Prosthetics Market 2022 Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting procedure, Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Upper Limb Prosthetics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Upper Limb Prosthetics market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Upper Limb Prosthetics market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The global upper limb prosthetics market size was US$ 716.9 million in 2021. The global upper limb prosthetics market size is forecast to reach US$ 1044.28 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Upper Limb Prosthetics market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Upper limb prosthetics are artificial devices intended to replace a lost hand or arm due to an accident, injury, illness, trauma, or congenital defect. The upper limb prosthetic includes terminal devices (TD), interposing joints, sockets, suspensions, and control systems. Upper extremity prostheses fall into four general categories. Body-powered, myoelectric, and hybrid-type prostheses are among these.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rise in accidents and trauma, technological developments in prosthetics, and a rise in bone conditions such as osteosarcoma, osteoporosis, and osteopenia are leading to the growth of the global upper limb prosthetics market.

The high cost and greater maintenance associated with these devices, and the lack of reimbursement policies, may slow down the global market growth.

The government’s increased support for amputees provides the market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented global public health challenge that adversely affected upper limb prosthetics sales. The initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed limb surgeries, which led to a decline in prosthetics consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the upper limb prosthetics market overall. Several factors contributed to this, including the difficulty in managing the amputation cases, the prolonged recovery time in the covid-19 condition, and the delay in limb surgeries.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the upper limb prosthetics market in 2021, accounting for the largest share, and this trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. Contributing factors include a rise in accidents and traumas, a rise in patient awareness of prosthetic surgeries, a surge in demand for prosthetic devices, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and the presence of key players in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global upper limb prosthetics market are:

CBPE Capital LLP (Blatchford Limited)

Coapt LLC

Colfax Corporation (DJO, LLC)

Ossur (college park industries)

Mobius Bionics LLC

Motorica LLC

Naked Prosthetics

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Protunix

Steeper Group

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global upper limb prosthetics market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Component, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Passive Prosthetic Devices

Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices

Body Powered Prosthetic Devices

Hybrid Prosthetic Devices

Segmentation based on Component

Prosthetic Wrist

Prosthetic Arm

Prosthetic Elbow

Prosthetic Shoulder

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Prosthetic Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

