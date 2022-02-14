Upper Limb Prosthetics Market 2022 Share, Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Business Boosting procedure, Analysis of Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Upper Limb Prosthetics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The Upper Limb Prosthetics market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Upper Limb Prosthetics market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The global upper limb prosthetics market size was US$ 716.9 million in 2021. The global upper limb prosthetics market size is forecast to reach US$ 1044.28 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Upper Limb Prosthetics market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
Upper limb prosthetics are artificial devices intended to replace a lost hand or arm due to an accident, injury, illness, trauma, or congenital defect. The upper limb prosthetic includes terminal devices (TD), interposing joints, sockets, suspensions, and control systems. Upper extremity prostheses fall into four general categories. Body-powered, myoelectric, and hybrid-type prostheses are among these.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A rise in accidents and trauma, technological developments in prosthetics, and a rise in bone conditions such as osteosarcoma, osteoporosis, and osteopenia are leading to the growth of the global upper limb prosthetics market.
The high cost and greater maintenance associated with these devices, and the lack of reimbursement policies, may slow down the global market growth.
The government’s increased support for amputees provides the market with lucrative growth opportunities.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented global public health challenge that adversely affected upper limb prosthetics sales. The initial period of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed limb surgeries, which led to a decline in prosthetics consumption. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the upper limb prosthetics market overall. Several factors contributed to this, including the difficulty in managing the amputation cases, the prolonged recovery time in the covid-19 condition, and the delay in limb surgeries.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the upper limb prosthetics market in 2021, accounting for the largest share, and this trend is forecast to continue throughout the forecast period. Contributing factors include a rise in accidents and traumas, a rise in patient awareness of prosthetic surgeries, a surge in demand for prosthetic devices, the availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and the presence of key players in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global upper limb prosthetics market are:
CBPE Capital LLP (Blatchford Limited)
Coapt LLC
Colfax Corporation (DJO, LLC)
Ossur (college park industries)
Mobius Bionics LLC
Motorica LLC
Naked Prosthetics
Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
Protunix
Steeper Group
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global upper limb prosthetics market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Component, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Passive Prosthetic Devices
Myoelectric Prosthetic Devices
Body Powered Prosthetic Devices
Hybrid Prosthetic Devices
Segmentation based on Component
Prosthetic Wrist
Prosthetic Arm
Prosthetic Elbow
Prosthetic Shoulder
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Prosthetic Clinics
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
