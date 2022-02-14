Chromatography Resins Market: Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2021 – 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Chromatography Resins market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The Chromatography Resins market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Chromatography Resins market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The global chromatography resins market size was US$ 2.25 billion in 2021. The global chromatography resins market size is forecast to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Chromatography Resins market report 2022 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The chromatography resin is a type of media made from the cellulosic matrix that facilitates processes such as immobilizing biomolecules and purifying antibodies. There are various types of chromatographic resins available on the market, including hydrophobic interaction resins, multimodal resins, size-exclusion resins, and affinity resins. For antibody purification, affinity chromatography resins are selective and effective. Also, they help purify recombinant monoclonal antibodies and bioprocessing applications.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Globally, the chromatography resins market is growing due to the increasing use of chromatography resins in biomolecule separation and vaccine production.
The presence of compounds such as calcium sulfate and iron, the occurrence of organic matter adsorption, and contamination due to resins can slow down the global market growth.
The high binding capacity of IEX resins over a wide range of pH and conductivity conditions makes it an excellent choice for purifying viruses and plasmid DNA. These resins also enhance process advancement flexibility and industrial throughput. This factor is forecast to offer new growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Immunoprecipitation chromatography is an effective method of separating antigens from crude cell lysates. Therefore, the use of immunoprecipitation resin in such applications is fueling the global market demand.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The chromatography resin market has been positively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its use in biomolecule separation & purification, vaccination, and protein separation. It is possible to isolate target protein vaccines from insipid and compound liquid mixtures with affinity chromatographic resins. Moreover, other types of COVID-19 vaccines, like m-RNA-based vaccinations developed by Curevac, BioNtech, and Moderna, use affinity resins in vaccine production. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these factors drove the global market demand. In addition to the production of vaccines, chromatography plays a key role in the understanding and production of diagnostic tools vital to mitigating the spread of viruses. It was also a significant factor driving the global market demand during the pandemic.
Regional Insights
In 2021, North America held the largest share of the chromatography resins market and is forecast to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in North America, the chromatography industry is on the rise. As a result of their efforts, new drugs for treatment become available, thereby increasing life expectancy. A key driving factor is the increasing focus of governments across North America on the health of their citizens. In North America, these factors contribute to the demand for chromatography resins.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global chromatography resins market are:
Cytiva Lifesciences
Bio-Rad Laboratories Incorporated
Sartorius AG
Generon
Tosoh Bioscience
Bio-Works
Repligen Corporation
LAF-Biotechnology
JNC Corporation
Anatrace Products LLC
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global chromatography resins market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Hydrophobic Interaction Resin
Multimodal or Mixed-Mode Resin
Size Exclusion Resin
Affinity Resin
Ion-Exchange Resin
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Antibody Purification
Biomolecule Separation & Purification
Vaccination
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
