Infant Incubator Market Analysis 2022, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

The global infant incubator market size was US$ 140266.7 thousand in 2021. The global infant incubator market size is forecast to reach US$ 2,49,058.22 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Neonatal incubators are box-like enclosures where a newborn can be observed and cared for in a controlled environment. It may have a heater, a fan, a water container to add humidity, an oxygen valve, and nursing care access ports. Infant incubators are predominantly used for babies born prematurely or with a disability that makes them extremely vulnerable during their first few months of life.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing birth rates of premature infants contribute to the growth of the global infant incubator market. The global market is also growing due to the increasing need for NICU units and the growing awareness of neonatal care among individuals.

Lack of awareness of infant incubators’ high cost & poor accessibility toward neonatal care in emerging nations may slow down the global market’s growth during the forecast period.

As technology advances in neonatal care devices, profitable opportunities for global market growth are forecast during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted workflows in the healthcare industry worldwide. Several industries, including several sub-domains of healthcare, have temporarily closed their doors as a result of the disease. In 2020, the global infant incubator market growth declined due to the global economic recession. COVID-19 has suppressed population growth by causing birth rates to decline in many countries. As an example, according to the Guttmacher Institute Study 2020, 40% of women reported changes in their plans for childbearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic; 41% of women with children expressed concern about being able to take care of their children, and 33% of women delayed or canceled an appointment for reproductive health or contraception care. As a result, declining birth rates indirectly affect the infant incubator market.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific infant incubator market is forecast to grow at a rapid pace during the study period. A rise in healthcare spending and technological advancements have contributed to the region’s growth. Furthermore, the high incidence of multiple births and preterm births in the region has attracted key players to invest in Asia-Pacific, which helps drive the market’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global infant incubator market are:

Atom Medical Corporation

Bistos Co., Limited

Drägerwerk Ag

Fanem Limited

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Medicor Elektronika Zrt.

Médipréma Group

Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Limited

Phoenix Medical System Pvt. Limited

Zhengzhou Dison Instrument

Meter Co. Limited

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global infant incubator market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Hybrid incubator

Normal incubator

Transport incubator

Segmentation based on Application

Neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight

Jaundice

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Maternity hospitals

Neonatal & pediatric hospitals

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

