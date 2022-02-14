Infant Incubator Market Analysis 2022, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Infant Incubator market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.
The Infant Incubator market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Infant Incubator market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The global infant incubator market size was US$ 140266.7 thousand in 2021. The global infant incubator market size is forecast to reach US$ 2,49,058.22 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.58% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Neonatal incubators are box-like enclosures where a newborn can be observed and cared for in a controlled environment. It may have a heater, a fan, a water container to add humidity, an oxygen valve, and nursing care access ports. Infant incubators are predominantly used for babies born prematurely or with a disability that makes them extremely vulnerable during their first few months of life.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Growing birth rates of premature infants contribute to the growth of the global infant incubator market. The global market is also growing due to the increasing need for NICU units and the growing awareness of neonatal care among individuals.
Lack of awareness of infant incubators’ high cost & poor accessibility toward neonatal care in emerging nations may slow down the global market’s growth during the forecast period.
As technology advances in neonatal care devices, profitable opportunities for global market growth are forecast during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted workflows in the healthcare industry worldwide. Several industries, including several sub-domains of healthcare, have temporarily closed their doors as a result of the disease. In 2020, the global infant incubator market growth declined due to the global economic recession. COVID-19 has suppressed population growth by causing birth rates to decline in many countries. As an example, according to the Guttmacher Institute Study 2020, 40% of women reported changes in their plans for childbearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic; 41% of women with children expressed concern about being able to take care of their children, and 33% of women delayed or canceled an appointment for reproductive health or contraception care. As a result, declining birth rates indirectly affect the infant incubator market.
Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific infant incubator market is forecast to grow at a rapid pace during the study period. A rise in healthcare spending and technological advancements have contributed to the region’s growth. Furthermore, the high incidence of multiple births and preterm births in the region has attracted key players to invest in Asia-Pacific, which helps drive the market’s growth.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global infant incubator market are:
Atom Medical Corporation
Bistos Co., Limited
Drägerwerk Ag
Fanem Limited
General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)
Medicor Elektronika Zrt.
Médipréma Group
Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Limited
Phoenix Medical System Pvt. Limited
Zhengzhou Dison Instrument
Meter Co. Limited
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global infant incubator market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Hybrid incubator
Normal incubator
Transport incubator
Segmentation based on Application
Neonatal hypothermia & low birth weight
Jaundice
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Maternity hospitals
Neonatal & pediatric hospitals
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
