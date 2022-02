Monday At Aviation Club Tennis Centre Dubai, United Arab Emirates Purse: $768,680 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (AP) _ Results Monday from Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships at Aviation Club Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Marta Kostyuk (12), Ukraine, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-1, 6-1.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Marketa Vondrousova (5), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva (8), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Katerina Siniakova (9), Czech Republic, def. Jil Teichmann (1), Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic (6), Australia, 6-1, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (6), Poland, def. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, 6-1, 6-2.