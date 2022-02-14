Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Britain 6, Switzerland 5

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 16:58
Britain 6, Switzerland 5

Britain 6, Switzerland 5

Britain 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 6
Switzerland 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 5
Britain

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 270, Team Percentage: 84.

G. Hardie Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

B. Lammie Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

H. McMillan Shots: 20, Points: 75, Percentage: 94.

B. Mouat Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 267, Team Percentage: 83.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.