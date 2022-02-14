Taipei partially lifts COVID curbs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has announced it will relax its COVID-19 restrictions effective Tuesday (Feb. 15), as city officials believe the local outbreak has been brought under control.

The capital has not reported any unknown sources of infection since the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, indicating a reduced risk of community transmission. The rules to be relaxed mainly concern schools and community activities, explained Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in a briefing on Monday (Feb. 14).

Intercity field trips and graduation trips can resume for junior and senior high schools as well as vocational schools because most of these students have received their jabs. Elementary schools and kindergartens are only allowed to conduct such excursions within Taipei.

In the event of a single infected student, their whole class will be suspended for two weeks. A COVID case in two different classes will result in the entire school being closed for two weeks.

If pupils are required to stay home, they will take part in their classes online instead. This measure is not applicable to universities.

Reservation requirements and caps on visitors at social and educational venues will be scrapped, including at the Taipei City Youth Development Office, Taipei Zoo, Taipei Public Library branches, Taipei Astronomical Museum, and Taipei Children's Amusement Park.

Congregate meals and other senior welfare services can restart but will only be available for those who have been fully vaccinated. Participants in group exercises, singing, and other classes must wear a mask. Meanwhile, eating is once again permitted in cinemas and on the city’s double-decker sightseeing buses.