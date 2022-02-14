Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Vloggers return cultural relics mistaken as trash to historic trail in northern Taiwan

The history of the wine bottles has been confirmed and recorded by the Ministry of Culture

  125
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 17:12
(YouTube, Celine and Cynthia - 不只是旅行 channel photo)

(YouTube, Celine and Cynthia - 不只是旅行 channel photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two vloggers who have stirred controversy by mistakenly collecting wine bottles of historic significance as trash from a trail in Hsinchu County during a recent mountain clean-up activity issued a statement on Sunday night (Feb. 12) to apologize for their mistake and say they had returned the bottles dating back to the Japanese colonial era to their original place.

Vloggers Celine and Cynthia’s YouTube channel is dedicated to the theme of mountain climbing and outdoor activities. On Feb. 2, they released a video titled “How dirty are Taiwan’s mountains and forests? We’ve picked up over 100 kilograms of trash from the mountains!”

The video was about a mountain clean-up activity organized by Celine, Cynthia, and a mountain climbing group and showed participants picking up garbage from the Xiakelo Historic Trail in Hsinchu County, CNA reported.

They collected a total of 130 kilograms of garbage, which they carried down the mountain. Amidst the trash were many wine bottles they picked up from the ruins of the Ma'an Police Station, per CNA.

However, the video caused a backlash against the removal of the bottles. Some commenters said that most of the wine bottles are relics of the former police station during the Japanese colonial era and evidence of early people who lived there, which are subjects of interest to some hikers who are fond of early culture.

The history of the wine bottles has been confirmed and recorded by the Ministry of Culture’s Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank, CNA said.

However, some netizens said trash from historical times are not necessarily cultural and historical relics, and insisted that the government erect a sign to proclaim that, if they indeed are.

After stirring controversy, Celine and Cynthia posted an apology to Facebook, saying that they didn’t do enough to study the history of the trail and then made the YouTube video private.
vlogger
Xiakelo Historic Trail
Celine and Cynthia
Ma'an Police Station

RELATED ARTICLES

Cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small southern Taiwan district
Cypress forests attract hordes of visitors to small southern Taiwan district
2021/01/27 16:46
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
French YouTuber's grandma knits sweater for Taiwan president
2020/12/31 17:14
Video shows moment Taiwan YouTuber was shot
Video shows moment Taiwan YouTuber was shot
2020/08/28 16:04
China propagandist Nathan Rich's criminal record revealed
China propagandist Nathan Rich's criminal record revealed
2020/06/01 10:27
Pro-China bodybuilder who challenged Taiwanese YouTuber to fight a no-show
Pro-China bodybuilder who challenged Taiwanese YouTuber to fight a no-show
2019/07/08 15:00

Updated : 2022-02-14 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
"