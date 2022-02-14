Vloggers return cultural relics mistaken as trash to historic trail in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two vloggers who have stirred controversy by mistakenly collecting wine bottles of historic significance as trash from a trail in Hsinchu County during a recent mountain clean-up activity issued a statement on Sunday night (Feb. 12) to apologize for their mistake and say they had returned the bottles dating back to the Japanese colonial era to their original place.



Vloggers Celine and Cynthia’s YouTube channel is dedicated to the theme of mountain climbing and outdoor activities. On Feb. 2, they released a video titled “How dirty are Taiwan’s mountains and forests? We’ve picked up over 100 kilograms of trash from the mountains!”

The video was about a mountain clean-up activity organized by Celine, Cynthia, and a mountain climbing group and showed participants picking up garbage from the Xiakelo Historic Trail in Hsinchu County, CNA reported.

They collected a total of 130 kilograms of garbage, which they carried down the mountain. Amidst the trash were many wine bottles they picked up from the ruins of the Ma'an Police Station, per CNA.

However, the video caused a backlash against the removal of the bottles. Some commenters said that most of the wine bottles are relics of the former police station during the Japanese colonial era and evidence of early people who lived there, which are subjects of interest to some hikers who are fond of early culture.

The history of the wine bottles has been confirmed and recorded by the Ministry of Culture’s Taiwan Cultural Memory Bank, CNA said.

However, some netizens said trash from historical times are not necessarily cultural and historical relics, and insisted that the government erect a sign to proclaim that, if they indeed are.

After stirring controversy, Celine and Cynthia posted an apology to Facebook, saying that they didn’t do enough to study the history of the trail and then made the YouTube video private.