BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Sunday
|TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Arizona
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Final Round
|x-won on third playoff hole
|x-Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,476,000
|68-71-62-67—268
|Patrick Cantlay (300), $893,800
|67-66-68-67—268
|Xander Schauffele (145), $434,600
|67-65-69-68—269
|Sahith Theegala (145), $434,600
|66-64-69-70—269
|Brooks Koepka (145), $434,600
|66-66-68-69—269
|Billy Horschel (95), $287,000
|67-69-68-66—270
|Alex Noren (95), $287,000
|67-68-67-68—270
|Justin Thomas (83), $248,050
|67-70-68-66—271
|Hideki Matsuyama (83), $248,050
|68-68-66-69—271
|Jon Rahm (68), $198,850
|67-70-68-67—272
|Patton Kizzire (68), $198,850
|71-65-68-68—272
|Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $198,850
|70-68-67-67—272
|Keith Mitchell (68), $198,850
|69-69-66-68—272
|Martin Laird (51), $133,250
|70-67-69-67—273
|Brian Harman (51), $133,250
|68-68-70-67—273
|Chris Kirk (51), $133,250
|70-66-69-68—273
|Bubba Watson (51), $133,250
|67-69-68-69—273
|Louis Oosthuizen (51), $133,250
|67-70-67-69—273
|Tom Hoge (51), $133,250
|69-66-67-71—273
|Max Homa (51), $133,250
|69-65-68-71—273
|Scott Stallings (42), $96,350
|67-70-68-69—274
|Garrick Higgo (42), $96,350
|70-69-64-71—274
|Sam Ryder (37), $79,130
|72-64-71-68—275
|Sebastián Muñoz (37), $79,130
|70-67-70-68—275
|J.T. Poston (37), $79,130
|69-66-70-70—275
|Si Woo Kim (30), $58,630
|70-68-71-67—276
|Cameron Young (30), $58,630
|68-69-72-67—276
|Keegan Bradley (30), $58,630
|68-68-74-66—276
|Brendon Todd (30), $58,630
|68-69-67-72—276
|Sung Kang (30), $58,630
|70-70-71-65—276
|Adam Hadwin (30), $58,630
|66-68-68-74—276
|Talor Gooch (30), $58,630
|70-64-67-75—276
|Russell Knox (22), $45,715
|72-68-67-70—277
|Russell Henley (22), $45,715
|71-69-68-69—277
|Carlos Ortiz (22), $45,715
|69-67-74-67—277
|Rory Sabbatini (22), $45,715
|69-68-67-73—277
|Lucas Glover (19), $40,590
|73-65-70-70—278
|Corey Conners (16), $35,670
|72-66-69-72—279
|Troy Merritt (16), $35,670
|72-67-68-72—279
|Adam Scott (16), $35,670
|68-70-69-72—279
|K.H. Lee (16), $35,670
|65-70-74-70—279
|Kevin Kisner (16), $35,670
|67-69-74-69—279
|Stewart Cink (11), $26,705
|67-71-70-72—280
|Zach Johnson (11), $26,705
|69-70-69-72—280
|Kevin Chappell (11), $26,705
|70-69-68-73—280
|Martin Trainer (11), $26,705
|71-69-68-72—280
|Abraham Ancer (11), $26,705
|68-67-71-74—280
|Francesco Molinari (11), $26,705
|70-69-73-68—280
|Ryan Moore (8), $20,869
|69-71-68-73—281
|Branden Grace (8), $20,869
|68-69-72-72—281
|Doug Ghim (8), $20,869
|69-71-72-69—281
|Harry Higgs (8), $20,869
|66-72-76-67—281
|Kramer Hickok (6), $19,303
|70-67-72-73—282
|Joseph Bramlett (6), $19,303
|73-66-71-72—282
|Brice Garnett (6), $19,303
|69-69-74-70—282
|Luke List (6), $19,303
|73-66-73-70—282
|Kevin Tway (6), $19,303
|68-70-75-69—282
|Brian Stuard (5), $18,696
|71-69-68-75—283
|Matt Jones (5), $18,696
|72-68-72-71—283
|Jordan Spieth (5), $18,368
|70-69-72-73—284
|Hudson Swafford (5), $18,368
|71-69-71-73—284
|Stephan Jaeger (5), $18,040
|73-67-72-73—285
|Joel Dahmen (5), $18,040
|71-69-74-71—285
|Austin Eckroat (0), $17,794
|70-69-69-78—286
|Peter Malnati (4), $17,630
|69-71-75-72—287
|Sepp Straka (4), $17,466
|72-68-73-78—291
|Charley Hoffman (4), $17,302
|67-72-79-75—293