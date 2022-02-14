Alexa
BC-GLF--Phoenix Open Scores

By Associated Press
2022/02/14 15:39
Sunday
TPC Scottsdale
Scottsdale, Arizona
Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
Final Round
x-won on third playoff hole
x-Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,476,000 68-71-62-67—268
Patrick Cantlay (300), $893,800 67-66-68-67—268
Xander Schauffele (145), $434,600 67-65-69-68—269
Sahith Theegala (145), $434,600 66-64-69-70—269
Brooks Koepka (145), $434,600 66-66-68-69—269
Billy Horschel (95), $287,000 67-69-68-66—270
Alex Noren (95), $287,000 67-68-67-68—270
Justin Thomas (83), $248,050 67-70-68-66—271
Hideki Matsuyama (83), $248,050 68-68-66-69—271
Jon Rahm (68), $198,850 67-70-68-67—272
Patton Kizzire (68), $198,850 71-65-68-68—272
Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $198,850 70-68-67-67—272
Keith Mitchell (68), $198,850 69-69-66-68—272
Martin Laird (51), $133,250 70-67-69-67—273
Brian Harman (51), $133,250 68-68-70-67—273
Chris Kirk (51), $133,250 70-66-69-68—273
Bubba Watson (51), $133,250 67-69-68-69—273
Louis Oosthuizen (51), $133,250 67-70-67-69—273
Tom Hoge (51), $133,250 69-66-67-71—273
Max Homa (51), $133,250 69-65-68-71—273
Scott Stallings (42), $96,350 67-70-68-69—274
Garrick Higgo (42), $96,350 70-69-64-71—274
Sam Ryder (37), $79,130 72-64-71-68—275
Sebastián Muñoz (37), $79,130 70-67-70-68—275
J.T. Poston (37), $79,130 69-66-70-70—275
Si Woo Kim (30), $58,630 70-68-71-67—276
Cameron Young (30), $58,630 68-69-72-67—276
Keegan Bradley (30), $58,630 68-68-74-66—276
Brendon Todd (30), $58,630 68-69-67-72—276
Sung Kang (30), $58,630 70-70-71-65—276
Adam Hadwin (30), $58,630 66-68-68-74—276
Talor Gooch (30), $58,630 70-64-67-75—276
Russell Knox (22), $45,715 72-68-67-70—277
Russell Henley (22), $45,715 71-69-68-69—277
Carlos Ortiz (22), $45,715 69-67-74-67—277
Rory Sabbatini (22), $45,715 69-68-67-73—277
Lucas Glover (19), $40,590 73-65-70-70—278
Corey Conners (16), $35,670 72-66-69-72—279
Troy Merritt (16), $35,670 72-67-68-72—279
Adam Scott (16), $35,670 68-70-69-72—279
K.H. Lee (16), $35,670 65-70-74-70—279
Kevin Kisner (16), $35,670 67-69-74-69—279
Stewart Cink (11), $26,705 67-71-70-72—280
Zach Johnson (11), $26,705 69-70-69-72—280
Kevin Chappell (11), $26,705 70-69-68-73—280
Martin Trainer (11), $26,705 71-69-68-72—280
Abraham Ancer (11), $26,705 68-67-71-74—280
Francesco Molinari (11), $26,705 70-69-73-68—280
Ryan Moore (8), $20,869 69-71-68-73—281
Branden Grace (8), $20,869 68-69-72-72—281
Doug Ghim (8), $20,869 69-71-72-69—281
Harry Higgs (8), $20,869 66-72-76-67—281
Kramer Hickok (6), $19,303 70-67-72-73—282
Joseph Bramlett (6), $19,303 73-66-71-72—282
Brice Garnett (6), $19,303 69-69-74-70—282
Luke List (6), $19,303 73-66-73-70—282
Kevin Tway (6), $19,303 68-70-75-69—282
Brian Stuard (5), $18,696 71-69-68-75—283
Matt Jones (5), $18,696 72-68-72-71—283
Jordan Spieth (5), $18,368 70-69-72-73—284
Hudson Swafford (5), $18,368 71-69-71-73—284
Stephan Jaeger (5), $18,040 73-67-72-73—285
Joel Dahmen (5), $18,040 71-69-74-71—285
Austin Eckroat (0), $17,794 70-69-69-78—286
Peter Malnati (4), $17,630 69-71-75-72—287
Sepp Straka (4), $17,466 72-68-73-78—291
Charley Hoffman (4), $17,302 67-72-79-75—293

Updated : 2022-02-14 17:40 GMT+08:00

