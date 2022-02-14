Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US to reopen embassy in Solomon Islands in bid to limit Chinese regional influence

Blinken calls Pacific Island nations 'vital part' of Indo-Pacific region

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/14 18:28
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (Feb. 12) announced the Biden administration’s plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands as part of its pledge to provide more diplomatic and security resources in the Pacific to counter China's attempts to gain regional hegemony.

Blinken delivered the news at a virtual meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and noted the region's concerns about climate change and other issues, Reuters reported. "Fiji and all the Pacific Island nations are a vital part of the Indo-Pacific region," he said during a news conference with Fiji's acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyu.

Protests broke out in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara in November after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declined to meet with demonstrators who had traveled from Malaita province, which opposed the country's severance of diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China in 2019.

The U.S. has not had an embassy in the country since 1993.
Antony Blinken
Solomon Islands
China
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan VP tests negative for COVID after 2-week quarantine following Honduras trip
Taiwan VP tests negative for COVID after 2-week quarantine following Honduras trip
2022/02/14 10:43
Taiwan needs to improve working conditions to attract migrant laborers
Taiwan needs to improve working conditions to attract migrant laborers
2022/02/14 10:11
US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of Taiwan Strait peace
US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of Taiwan Strait peace
2022/02/14 09:50
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
Somaliland foreign minister says Taiwan relations at 'highest level'
2022/02/13 13:35
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
Somaliland delegation departs Taiwan after successful visit
2022/02/12 20:32

Updated : 2022-02-14 19:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Menstrual leave not applicable to transgender women: Taiwan Ministry of Labor
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Taiwanese tourists singled out for Philippine quarantine
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Taiwan should rethink zero-COVID policy: Epidemiologist
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Air Force soldier allegedly kills sons in central Taiwan, attempts suicide
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Chen says Taiwan quarantine will not be shortened until 50% receive boosters
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
Taiwanese businessman invests big in Philippines’ hog farming
"