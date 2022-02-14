US to reopen embassy in Solomon Islands in bid to limit Chinese regional influence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday (Feb. 12) announced the Biden administration’s plans to reopen an embassy in the Solomon Islands as part of its pledge to provide more diplomatic and security resources in the Pacific to counter China's attempts to gain regional hegemony.

Blinken delivered the news at a virtual meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and noted the region's concerns about climate change and other issues, Reuters reported. "Fiji and all the Pacific Island nations are a vital part of the Indo-Pacific region," he said during a news conference with Fiji's acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyu.

Protests broke out in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara in November after Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declined to meet with demonstrators who had traveled from Malaita province, which opposed the country's severance of diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China in 2019.

The U.S. has not had an embassy in the country since 1993.