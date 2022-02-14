Reactions to Valieva being allowed to compete after CAS ruling

2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Oly... 2022 Beijing Olympics - Figure Skating - Training - Rink Capital Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 14, 2022. Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee in action during training. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Following are reactions to Russian Kamila Valieva being cleared to compete in the women's single in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by sport's top court CAS on Monday.

UNITED STATES OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC CEO SARAH HIRSHLAND

"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends. It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards.

"Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."

UNITED STATES ANTI-DOPING AGENCY CEO TRAVIS TYGART

"Only time will tell if she should be competing in these Games and whether or not all of her results will be disqualified.

"Unfortunately, either way, for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public.

"In addition to athletes and the public, this young athlete has been terribly let down by the Russians and the global anti-doping system that unfairly cast her into this chaos."

INTERNATIONAL SKATING UNION

"The International Skating Union (ISU) duly noted and will respect the ruling namely that the provisional suspension of Ms. Valieva remains lifted."

INTERNATIONAL TESTING AGENCY

"ITA acknowledges decision of CAS to uphold RUSADA’s decision to lift provisional suspension of figure skater Kamila Valieva."