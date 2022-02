The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato The Kirin logo is displayed at Kirin Brewery Co. Yokohama Factory in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings (2503.T) has decided to withdraw from the Myanmar market, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Kirin has been in a dispute with a military-linked partner in the country on how to wind-down a joint venture there following a coup last year. Even so, company executives have said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.