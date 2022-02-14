Softgel Capsule Market Size, Share, 2021 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Softgel Capsule market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Softgel Capsule market by region.

Report Ocean presents a new report on softgel capsule market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global soft gel capsule market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,276 million by 2023 from USD 2,381.90 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Softgel Capsule.

Introduction

A softgel capsule is a solid capsule which contains a liquid or semi-solid active ingredient into it. Soft gelatin capsules are generally used in the medical industry as a container for drugs. These capsules can accommodate a wide range of pharmaceutical compounds filled as a semi-solid, liquid, gel, or paste. The rising demand for nutraceuticals, increasing investments in capsule manufacturing plants, and rising applications of softgel capsules in nutraceutical industries are expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of vegetarian capsules, fluctuating prices of raw materials, and rising demand for kosher- and halal-certified hard gelatin capsules are estimated to lag the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, the market was led by North America at a 31.4% share, followed by Europe and China with shares of 29.7% and 6.0%, respectively.

The global softgel capsule market is segmented into type, application, and region.

The global softgel capsule market, by type, is segmented into gelatin type and non-animal type.

The global softgel capsule market, by application, is segmented into vitamins, supplement, nutrition, and others.

Key Players

Catalent, Inc, Patheon (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific), Capsugel (A part of Lonza), Captek Softgel International Inc., EuroCaps Ltd, Amway, Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Limited, International Vitamin Corporation, Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co. Ltd., China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Yuwang Group, Guangdong Yichao Biological Co. Ltd., and Soft Gel Technologies, Inc.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the softgel capsule market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global softgel capsule market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the softgel capsule market

Target Audience

> Soft Gel Capsules Manufacturers

> Soft Gel Capsules Suppliers

> Medical Research Laboratories

> Research Institutes

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global softgel capsule market is expected to reach USD 3,276 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.46% from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of type, the gelatin type segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.31% by 2023

> On the basis of application, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 4.86% by 2023

> North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global softgel capsule market at a CAGR of 6.20% by 2023

> The rest of Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 5.71% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

o Latin America

> Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

