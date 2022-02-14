Fluoropolymers Market 2021 Industry Share, Top Players Analysis, Size, Demand, Growth Strategy, Trends, Supply, Revenue and 2030 Forecast Research

Fluoropolymers market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Fluoropolymers market by region.

The Global Fluoropolymer market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 9,912.5 million by the year 2023. The global market is growing rapidly at a CAGR 6.45% during the valuation period (2017-2023).

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fluoropolymers.

Global Fluoropolymers Market: Type (PTFE, PVDF, FKM, FEP, ETFE, PCTFE), Application (Paints & Coating, Films, Additives, Tubing, Additives, Others) End Use (Chemical Processing, Construction, Automobile & Transportation, Household) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The Fluoropolymer is a kind of chemical compound which is made of the carbon fluoride bonds. It provides one with different properties including stress cracking, mechanical and electrical insulation properties, chemical resistance, thermal resistance, and others. Because of these properties, the fluoropolymers are highly used in various applications, right from coatings to the industrial films. Furthermore, it is also utilized in various household applications, electrical & electronics, construction sectors, and others.

There is an increasing demand for the high-quality performance material in the constructional and architectural coatings which is contributing to the growth of the global Fluoropolymer market. Also, there is a growing requirement for the best quality lightweight materials; especially in the automobile industry which is positively adding to the global fluoropolymers market and its growth.

Due to its heat resistance properties, the fluoropolymers are found to be suitable for the utilization in the aerospace and semiconductor industry. Furthermore, the increasing consciousness regarding the environmental impacts has made the consumers shift their preference towards the usage of green fluoropolymers, which is projected to boost the market growth. Thus, the growing applications of the fluoropolymers in the different industries are driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global fluoropolymers market is bifurcated on the basis of type, end use, application, and geography. Based on its type, the market is divided into polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), fluoroelastomers (FKM), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), fluorinated ethylene-propylene (FEP), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), and others.

On the basis of its application, the market has been segmented into films, paints & coatings, additives, tubing, and others. The market’s end-user industries include chemical processing, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, construction, medical, industrial equipment, household, and others. Lastly, based on its geographical demand, the global market has been covered across regions like North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The list of major industry players in the global fluoropolymers market are Solvay SA(Belgium), DowDupont, Inc (U.S.), Asahi Glass Co, Ltd (Japan), Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (the U.S), Daikin Industries, Ltd (Japan), 3M (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (India) among others.

Key Findings

