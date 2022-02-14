High-Performance Polyamides Market 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the high-performance polyamides market. The high-performance polyamides market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the high-performance polyamides market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the high-performance polyamides market both globally and regionally.

The global high-performance polyamides market was valued at USD 2400 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3473.0 at a CAGR of 5.52% by the end of 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for high-performance polyamides.

High-performance polyamides are engineered thermoplastic materials that exhibit excellent strength, high chemical resistance, and high dielectric strength. The raw materials used for manufacturing of high performance polyamide are adipic acid and caprolactam. They can be either bio-based or petroleum-based, depending on the source used to manufacture.

The global high performance polyamides market was valued USD 2400 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3473.0 at a CAGR of 5.52% by the end of 2023. The key factor driving this market include the high demand for automotive weight reduction owing to the stringent regulations for environment protection and CO2 emissions. The market is also driven by the increasing demand from the consumer goods industry in sportswear, cosmetic, and personal care products.

The demand for high performance polyamide in electrical & electronics industry is due to its excellent tear resistance and flex fatigue. The increasing demand for these products can be attributed to the changing lifestyle trend coupled with the high per capita disposable income. Furthermore, the inclining trend towards bio-based products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the polyamide manufacturers in the coming years.

However, stringent regulations on the use of synthetic polyamides that may prove hazardous to the environment and human health may challenge the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the high performance polyamide market is spanned across five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading high performance polyamide market in 2016 and accounted for 34% of the market share, majorly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and efficient automobiles. China, Japan, India, and Southeast ASEAN countries are some of the major contributors to this market owing to the high production and sales of automotive and consumer goods.

Europe accounted for around 27% of the overall market share and was valued at USD 672.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 942.2 million with a growth rate of 5.05% during the assessment period.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into polyamide 10, polyamide 11, polyamide 12, polyamide 6T, and others. Among these, polyamide 12 segment accounted for around 33.50% market share in the overall polyamide sales revenue. Based on the application, the market is categorized into transportation, consumer goods, oil & gas, industrial coatings, electrical & electronics, and other industrial applications.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global high performance polyamide market are Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Laxness (Japan), Radici Group SpA (Italy), EMS Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland), Ascend (Texas), Investa (Kansas), NILIT (Israel), DOMO (Italy), UBE Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Kolon Plastic Inc. (South Korea), Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), and Hyundai EP Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global high performance polyamide market was valued at 2400 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3,473.00 million by 2023 expanding at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Polyamide 12 accounted for the largest type segment and accounted for over 33% of the market share in 2016. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market and accounted for around 34% of the market share in 2016. Arkema S.A. is the leading manufacturer of high performance polyamide.

Intended Audience

> High performance polyamide manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of high performance polyamide

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

