Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size, Major Key Players 2021: Business Opportunities and Drivers, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the redispersible polymer powder market. The redispersible polymer powder market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the redispersible polymer powder market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the redispersible polymer powder market both globally and regionally.

The global redispersible polymer powder market is projected to reach USD 2,378.2 million by the end of 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.66% during the review period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for redispersible polymer powder.

Redispersible polymer powder is a polymer emulsion of monomers, such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatile, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene-butadiene. It is produced by a series of processes, namely, spray drying and surface treatment to powdered thermoplastic resin materials. The product is majorly used in the construction industry for enhancing key properties of cement-based formulations.

According to Reportocean analysis, the global redispersible polymer powder market is projected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing investments in residential as well as commercial infrastructure are likely to favor the growth of the market. As a result, the rising per capita income in emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing demand for the product in tiling & flooring applications in the construction industry is further expected to propel the market growth during the review period.

On the basis of application, the tiling & flooring segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The tiling & flooring segment was valued at USD 533.8 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.24% during the assessment period. The mortars segment held the second largest market share in 2016.

However, the insulation system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.28%. Based on type, the acrylic segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market. While the vinyl acetate-ethylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 7.50%. Acrylic redispersible polymer powder is widely used in the production of grouts, joint fillers, and cementitious tile adhesives. The product exhibits superior properties such as enhanced hydrolysis resistance, chemical stability, and water resistance making it suitable in the applications above.

Regional Analysis

The global redispersible polymer powder market has been studied with respect to five key regions?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the market share in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the review period. China was the largest regional market and accounted for the market volume of 80.88 kilotons in 2016. As per our analysis, the growing investment in the residential and commercial sector is the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Moreover, the increasing foreign direct investment coupled with rapid urbanization are the other factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. Japan is expected to be the second largest market and is likely to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The European redispersible polymer powder market is projected to be the second largest regional market growing at a CAGR of 5.99% and market value of over USD 381 million by the end of 2023. Germany, Poland, and Italy are the major countries contributing to the growth of the European market. The rising inclination towards green building along with the growing construction industry are the major factors favoring the growth of the European market.

Segmentation

The redispersible polymer powder market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market has been divided into acrylic redispersible polymer powder, vinyl acetate-ethylene redispersible polymer powder, veova redispersible polymer powder, styrene butadiene redispersible polymer powder, and others. Tiling & flooring, plastering, mortars, and insulation systems, among others, are the major application segments of the global redispersible polymer powder market. Based on the end-use industry, the market has been categorized into residential construction, non-residential construction, and industrial construction. On the basis of the region, the global market has been studied with respect to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players.

Some of the key players operating in the global redispersible polymer powder market are Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Acquos (Australia), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherland), Ashland Global Holding (US), Hexion Inc (US), Synthomer Plc (UK), Bosson Union Tech (China), BASF SE (Germany), Puyang Yintai Industrial (China), Benson Polymers Limited (India), Dairen Chemical Corporation (China), Organic Kimya (Turkey), and Divnova Specialities (India).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Poland

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

> Global redispersible polymer powder market is expected to reach USD 2,378.2 million by the of 2023 at a CAGR of 6.66%.

> The European market accounted for second largest market share of 25% in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period.

> Country-wise, China was the largest market which registered the volume of 80.88 kilotons in 2016.

> Based on application, tiling & flooring segment held the largest market share in 2016 and the insulation system segment is set to expand at the highest CAGR.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to be the highly focused market for key industry participants over the assessment years. Increasing industrial investments, growing construction industry, and rapid industrialization in the region is likely to provide lucrative opportunities in the redispersible polymer powder market.

Intended Audience

> Redispersible polymer powder manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of redispersible polymer powder

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

