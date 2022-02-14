Ammonium Sulfate Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2021 – 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the ammonium sulfate market. The ammonium sulfate market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the ammonium sulfate market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the ammonium sulfate market both globally and regionally.

The global ammonium sulfate market is projected to register a growth rate of CAGR 3.11% by reaching the value of USD 4,430.0 million by the year 2026.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for ammonium sulfate.

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market: Information by Product Type (Solid, Liquid), Application (Fertilizers, Industrial Use, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Textile Dyeing), and Region (North America, Europe, Latin America)-Forecast till 2026

Market analysis

The global demand for ammonium sulfate is credited to the ascent in the use of nitrogen-and sulfur-rich manures. Ammonium sulfate is utilized as a nitrogen compost in the agrarian business. The other business uses of ammonium sulfate incorporate food processing, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and textile dyeing. The development of the market is driven by the expanding interest for ammonium sulfate in the compost business as a sulfur supplement.

Likewise, the ascent in utilization of ammonium sulfate in the assembling of caprolactam, a natural compound used to make nylon 6 fiber, fiber and plastics is another factor expected to fuel the worldwide market development during the gauge time frame. In any case, the developing selection of nitrogen-based manures, for example, urea, UAN, and ammonium nitrate are relied upon to hamper the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market development during the estimated time frame.

Market segmentation

The Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is segmented on the basis of its product type, application, and regional demand. Based on its product type, the market is classified as solid and liquid. On the basis of its application, the market is bifurcated into Industrial Use, Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Textile Dyeing, Pharmaceutical, Water Treatment, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

HELM AG (Germany), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Nutrient Ltd (Canada), OCI Nitrogen (The Netherlands), AdvanSix (US), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Vertellus Holdings LLC (US) and GAC CHEMICAL (US), Royal DSM (The Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc (US), BASF SE (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), among others are some of the major players in the Global Ammonium Sulfate Market.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100025

