Thin Film and Printed Battery Market 2020: Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Size, Share, Growth, Gross Margin, Progression Status, Recent Development by Top Company, Geographical Region, and Industry Segments till 2030

Thin Film and Printed Battery Market is valued at approximately USD 78.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Thin film batteries are usually deposited through sol-gel processing or vacuum-based techniques with various battery components presented in layered form. The growth of the thin film and printed battery market is boosted by the growing demand in ongoing shrinking of electronic devices, wearables, rising demand for printed batteries in IoT applications, and in medical devices for effective treatment. Thin film batteries have numerous distinctive features including light weight, high power, high flexibility, easy portability, and exceptional energy density. The key players of the energy industry are working on the advancements in thin films and batteries to boost their growth in the market. In May 2019, Ultralife Corporation has acquired Southwest Electronic Energy, an advanced battery solutions provider for USD 25 million.

This acquisition improved the extensive portfolio of batteries technologies of Ultralife Corporation and extended its technical expertise to new industry segments. Moreover, in 2017, Central Midori and Enfucell and signed an agreement to print SoftBattery power supplies of Enfucell. This agreement has widened the geographical coverage of Enfucell, also its partner network in growing markets for IoT-enabled and wearable devices. However, the patented technologies used in manufacturing of printed flexible batteries vary from one manufacturer to another, based on the specifications. Hence, the lack of standards followed during development of batteries is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the structured cabling market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period due to growing Research and development(R&D) activities and technological innovations led by the U.S. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such enhanced adoption of IoT devices, and rapidly growing electronics device manufacturing industry are anticipated to help in the market growth of the Thin Film and Printed Battery Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Enfucell Oy Ltd.

Ultralife Corporation

Blue Spark Technologies

LG Chem Ltd.

BrightVolt.

STMicroelectronics

HBL Power System Ltd.

Cymbet Corporation

Protoflex Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Printed Batteries

Thin film Batteries

By Voltage:

Below 1.5V

Between 1.5V and 3V

Above 3V

By Capacity:

Below 10 mAh

Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh

Above 100 mAh

By Rechargeability:

Primary Batteries

Secondary Batteries

By application:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Packaging

Smart Cards

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ROE

APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Thin film and printed Battery market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

