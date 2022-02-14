Magnesium Oxide Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the magnesium oxide market. The magnesium oxide market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the magnesium oxide market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the magnesium oxide market both globally and regionally.

The global magnesium oxide market was valued at USD 3,934.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,376.5 million by 2023.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18931

Market Synopsis of the Global Magnesium Oxides Market

The global magnesium oxide market witnessed augmenting growth in 2016 and is projected to show the same trend during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and North America are the major regions that dominated the global market. Asia Pacific was the potential leader closely followed by North America and Europe. As per the MRFR analysis, the global magnesium oxide market was valued at USD 3,934.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5,376.5 million by 2023. The global market, as a whole, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% in terms of value and 5.07% in volume terms.

The developing industrial sector coupled with the growing investment in public and private infrastructural development is considered as the primary factor driving the growth of the global magnesium oxide market. Moreover, the growing demand for agricultural products across the globe is also positively contributing to the market demand for magnesium oxide. However, the presence of substitutes such as graphite and silicon carbide is a major restraint in the growth of the market.

In terms of the product, dead-burned magnesia (DBM) is the leading segment across the globe and is projected to acquire a market share of over 70% during the forecast period, whereas caustic calcined magnesia (CCM) is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of over 5%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18931

Regional Analysis

The global agnesium oxides market is spanned across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As of 2016, Asia Pacific is the most promising regional market for magnesium oxide with a major contribution from China, Japan, and India. The region is anticipated to acquire the largest shares in terms of both value and volume during the given period. The North American market is mainly driven by the U.S. and Canada. The U.S dominated the North American market with a major market share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% whereas the Canadian market is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 4.80%. The growing demand from the developed industries such as glass, ceramics, and iron & steel among others is majorly contributing to this growth.

Segmentation

The magnesium oxide market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into DMB, CCM, and FM. The market on the basis of the application is segmented into refractory, agriculture, chemical intermediates, construction, and others. The market on the basis of the refractory is further segmented into steel, ceramics, glass, and others. On the basis of the agricultural, the market is further segmented into fertilizers and animal feed. The agricultural segment is further segmented into fertilizer and animal feed.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18931

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global magnesium oxide market are RHI Magnesita N.V.(Austria), Martin Marietta (U.S.), Grecian Magnesite S.A. (Greece), PremierMagnesia LLC (U.S.), Ube Industries Ltd (Japan), Kumas Magnesite Industry Inc (Turkey), Xinyang Mineral Group (India), ICL (Israel), SMZ, a.s. Jelsava (Slovakia), Tateho Chemicals Industries Co. (Japan), and Baymag Inc ( Canada), among others.

Key Findings

> Global magnesium oxide market was valued at 10998.8 Kilo tons in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at an expanding CAGR

> Asia Pacific emerged as the global leader in this market and has acquired 59% of the global share, expanding at a dynamic CAGR of 5.60%

> As per the analysis, China was the most promising country-level market and has generated largest revenuse of USD 1691 million

> On the basis of the application, a refractory segment dominated the global market in 2016, with significant market shares and expanding at the highest CAGR of 5.17. Similarly, product segment has been dominated by DBM segment

> Asia Pacific is expected to be the highly focused market for key industry participant over the assessment years. Increasing industrial investment, industrial automation and industrial expansion have increased the importance of this region among the industry players

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18931

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/