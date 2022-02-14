PBAT Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030 | Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, SK Chemicals, Novamont S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the PBAT market. The PBAT market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the PBAT market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the PBAT market both globally and regionally.

The global PBAT market is estimated to reach USD 636.96 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.89% over the forecast period due to the aforementioned factors that fuel the overall market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for PBAT.

Global Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) Market Research Report- application (composite bags, bin bags, mulch films, cling films, stabilizers), end-use (packaging, agriculture & fishery, consumer goods, coatings), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate)

Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) (PBAT) is a plastic produced from 1, 4 butanediols, dimethyl terephthalate and adipic acid. It is transparent, biodegradable, and compostable in nature and can be used in extrusion and injection molding processes. Globally, PBAT has a range of applications as composite bags, bin bags, mulch films, cling films, stabilizers, and others with the end use in industry such as packaging, agriculture & fishery, consumer goods, coatings, and others.

The global PBAT market is being driven by various factors such as increasing application in packaging industry coupled with rising government policies toward green procurement. A significant increase in the plastic packaging production and sales, specifically in emerging economies of Europe, the Asia Pacific and Latin America such as France, Germany, the U.K, Italy, China, India, Thailand, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are set to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Better economic situation and consumer preference toward environment-friendly products have resulted in the increasing demand for PBAT. In addition to this, the major initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations across the globe towards reducing pollution is set to uplift the demand over the next seven years.

The biodegradable plastics like Poly(lactic acid) (PLA) and Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS) have applications range from packaging, foam materials, apparel, carpets, foam materials, electronics, and construction materials all the way through the toys and sports articles. They basically have the same properties as conventional plastics, but offer additional benefits such as greater elasticity and heat resistance and water vapor permeability to some extent. But their ecological benefits will be more important in the future because they are biologically-degradable or can be recycled for generating thermal energy or for reuse as a material. PBAT is also a part of the biodegradable plastics. Moreoveor, growing awareness among the consumers regarding the use of such green plastics in these application segments would offer new opportunities to the global PBAT market.

Regional Analysis

The scope of the global PBAT market study includes the value market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies. The report covers North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is the largest market followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The European region offers a huge growth potential to PBAT market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 15.01% to reach USD 285.4 million by 2023 owing to the growing consumer demand for products with a reduced environmental impact in the region.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period due to the improved agriculture sector and increasing industrial investment in the developing economies in the region. Turkey’s PBAT consumption market was USD 0.92 million in 2016 and is accounted for largest market share in the Middle East & Africa. The region is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.08% due to rising use of PBAT in various applications such as composite bags, mulch films, and bin bags.

Segmentation

Global PBAT market is segmented based on application, end-user, and region. Based on the application, PBAT market is segmented into composite bags, bin bags, mulch films, cling films, stabilizers, and others. In terms of the end user, the global PBAT market is divided into packaging, agriculture & fishery, consumer goods, coatings, and others. Based on the regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global PBAT market are Lotte Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, SK Chemicals, Novamont S.p.A., Eastman Chemical Company, WILLEAP, Jinhui Zhaolong High Technology, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials co., ltd, and Far Eastern New Century Corporation.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Russia

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> The Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global PBAT market is projected to reach USD 636.96 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.89% during the review period 2017-2023. Based on value and volume, Europe accounted for the largest regional market share of around 44.5%. Based on end user, packaging segment accounted for the largest share of 62.0% in 2016, with a market value of USD 150.43 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.03% due to the excellent fit of properties of PBAT in the packaging market.

Intended Audience

> Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) (PBAT) manufacturers

> Traders and distributors of Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate) (PBAT)

> Production process industries

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

DC -Description

> PBAT

> Poly (Butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate)

> Polybutarate

> Biodegradable plastics

> Biodegradable mulch film

> Biodegradable plastic bag

> Green plastic

> Environment friendly plastics

> Low VOC plastics

> Biodegradable film

> Green film

> PBAT mulch film

