sulphate Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2030 | K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), PQ CORP (Pennsylvania), Umai Chemical Co.,Ltd (Japan)

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the magnesium sulphate market. The magnesium sulphate market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the magnesium sulphate market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the magnesium sulphate market both globally and regionally.

The global magnesium sulphate market was valued at USD 889 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 1274.0 million by 2023 expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for sulphate.

Magnesium Sulphate or Epsom salt is a mixture of sulphur, oxygen, and magnesium. It is found naturally and is essential for various biological components such as nerves and muscles. Synthetically it is manufactured by the reaction of magnesium, sulphuric acid, and oxides. It shows tremendous affinity towards water which opens new avenues for their utilization in the manufacturing of many personal care products. Furthermore, it possess properties such as high water absorbance and superior inflammation resistance, which make it useful as a flavoring enhancer in many food applications. It is widely used as a food additive, fertilizer, in medical & personal care, as an industrial chemical, and other owing to their excellent properties.

According to type segment, Heptahydrate (Epsom salt) was the most promising segment, accounting for the largest global share of around two-third of the total market share due to tremendous fertilizers in the agriculture sector.

Increasing population along with the rising demand for good quality crop production has raised the consumption of good quality fertilizer which in turn is estimated to drive the growth of the market over the estimated period. Magnesium sulphate is widely used in drugs for the treatment of seizers associated with eclampsia. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits associated with magnesium sulphate along with the continuous growth of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector across the globe, is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the review period. However, side effects of the overdosage of magnesium sulphate based medicines is the only factor that is considered to limit the growth of the market.

Moreover, rising innovation and technological advancement in the medical & healthcare sector has presented a lucrative opportunity for the market growth. Regionally, Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant region and holds the maximum market share, in terms of both value and volume. In Asia Pacific, China has emerged as the leading market and Japan as well as India is projected to be the fastest growing market for magnesium sulphate on account of rapid urbanization and continuous growth of various end-use industries.

Regional Analysis

The global magnesium sulphate market is spanned over Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Latin America. Among them, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the leading market share and expected to hold around 41% of the total market share followed by Europe and North America. The demand for magnesium sulphate is estimated to surge in numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific on account of the continuous growth of agriculture and industrial sector. As of 2016,

China is predicted to dominate the regional market share with a value of around USD 197.8 million and is estimated to retain its dominance over the forecast period with a healthy CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, Malaysia and Indonesia are among the leading importers in this region due to a wide utilization of magnesium sulphate in personal care and agriculture industries. Some of the protuberant factors attributed to the regional magnesium sulphate market growth are the continuous growth of the agricultural industry, increasing per capita disposable income, inexpensive labor & land cost, minimal regulatory norms, and continuous shift of production facilities from matured markets to the emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is followed by Europe which is further trailed by North America in terms of market share. Germany, Belgium, and Russia are among the key contributors in the regional market growth due to increasing production activities in this region. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are expected to hold a major share in the regional market due to improved lifestyle coupled with growing consumption of personal care products in this region. Developing countries of Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness healthy growth owing to increasing consumer base for personal care sector along with the growth of local pharmaceutical companies.

Segmentation

The magnesium sulfate market is segmented based on type, form, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into heptahydrate (Epsom salt), anhydrous magnesium sulphate, monohydrate magnesium sulphate, others. Based on form, the market is classified into crystal, powder, and granules. Based on application, magnesium sulphate market is classified into fertilizer, medical & personal care, food additive, industrial, chemical, and others. Based on region, the global market has been spanned across Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global Magnesium Sulphate market are K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), PQ CORP (Pennsylvania), Umai Chemical Co.,Ltd (Japan), Giles Chemical (U.S.), Morton Salt, Inc (U.S.), Mani Agro Chem (India), San Francisco Salt Company (U.S.), Balaji Industries Group Ltd. (India), and others

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global magnesium sulphate market is expected to reach USD 1,274.70 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.39%. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and holds for around 41.21% share of the global market on account of large consumer base for fertilizers. China accounted for the largest market share and generated a revenue of USD 197.8 million as of 2016 in Asia Pacific region and is expected to dominate the region over the forecast period due to continuous growth of numerous end-use industries.

Based on form, crystal was projected to hold the largest market volume, by expanding at a CAGR of 5.66%. Based on the type, Epsom salt accounted for the largest market shares of 65%, thereby witnessing the highest CAGR of 5.70%. Based on application, fertilizer accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to retain its dominance on account of burgeoning demand for the production of good quality crops along with decreasing arable area.

