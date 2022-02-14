Doypack Market Share Analysis with Demand Status 2020 | ndustry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2030

Doypack Market is valued approximately USD 21.61 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Doypacks are also known as stand-up pouch, which is a flexible type packaging that is ideal to stand erect on its bottom for display, storage and for use. Doypacks are majorly utilize for carrying powders or ready-to-drink beverages. It can be found in both aspects’ plastic bags and plastic bottle characteristics. Doypacks has its bottom part gusseted to provide support for display or use. The global impact of COVID-19 will favor the growth of market over the upcoming period due to inherent properties of carrying ready-to-eat consumables or beverages along with preserving food with low possibility of contamination for long time duration.

Due to its inherent properties, it has large application in food & beverages industries. The rise in demand for packaged food & beverages across the globe drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Statista, the worldwide sale of packaged food was account for approx. USD 2.47 trillion in 2016 and increased to approx. USD 2.64 trillion till 2019. Thus, rapid demand and sale of packaged food & beverage across the globe is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. In addition, cost-effectiveness and increasing demand of Doypack in various end-use industries such as healthcare, cosmetics & toiletries is also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast years. However, presence of stringent government regulation across the various developed and developing economies are the factors hamper the market growth in the upcoming period.

The regional analysis of global Doypack market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in demand for packaged food & beverages in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in food & beverages industries in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Doypack market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Swiss PAC USA

ProAmpac LLC

Winpak Ltd.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

Bemis Company, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

PE (Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

EVOH (Ethylene-vinyl Alcohol)

Other Material

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Home Care

Health Care

Pet Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Doypack Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

