Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer Market 2020-2030 Global Industry Growth Opportunities, Share Estimation, Strategy, Benefits, Demand, Manufactures Analysis and Regional Forecast

Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer market is valued approximately at USD 9.16 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Polycarboxylate superplasticizer is the third-generation concrete superplasticizer that possesses unique features of excellent water-reducing rate, high strength and compactness, good low viscosity, convenient operation, good self-leveling and environmentally friendly etc. It is widely used in high-resistance concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, concrete pumping, high-grade concrete and high-performance concrete. Rising spending on public utility infrastructure such as bridges, pavement, subways, tunnels, etc. are the driving factors. According to Statista, In 2017, infrastructure expenditure in the construction industry was around nine per cent of the country ‘s GDP Growing demand for commercial concrete can be considered as opportunity factors.
Polycarboxylate superplasticizers are used in high-performance concrete, high-resistance concrete, high-volume fly ash / slag concrete, cement grouting and dry mortar which can be the opportunity factors for the market. This sector had an FDI equity inflow of about U.S. dollars in 2019. With more than 90 merger and acquisition deals in 2017, the sector’s investments were estimated to continue. Complications related to transportation and stringent regulations imposed by governments regarding the proper use of superplasticizer are restraining factors.
The regional analysis of Global Polycarboxylate Superplasticizer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge dominant and drive advances in the global superplasticizer concrete market. The demand for concrete superplasticizers is expected to gain momentum in Asia Pacific over the coming years, due to the robust increase in construction activities and the expansion of infrastructure. In the Middle East and Africa and North America, the use of concrete superplasticizers in civil infrastructure is expected to further drive the market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sika AG
BASF
W.R. Grace and Company
Arkema
Fosroc
Sobute New Material
Mapei
Kao Chemicals
Takemoto
KZJ New Materials
Shijiazhuang Yucai
Liaoning Kelong
Shangdong Huawei
Huangteng Chemical
Euclid Chemical
Tianjing Feilong
Wushan Building Materials
Jilong
Shanxi Kaidi
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type,
MPEG
APEG
TPEG
HPEG
Others
By Applications,
Commercial Concrete
Pre-cast Concrete Units
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
