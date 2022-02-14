Hexane Market 2020 Report On Size Insight Report 2020 to 2030 by Manufactures Types, End Users and Regions with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Hexane Market is valued approximately at USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Hexane, also known as n-hexane, is an organic compound derived from crude oil and natural gas, using various processes of catalytic and thermal cracking. It is both an anthropogenic, and a chemical that occurs naturally. Volatility in prices of crude oil and natural gas therefore directly affects its price. the US crude oil price ranged from $65.62 to $19.29 a barrel in 2020, a 71 per cent decline. The primary application of hexane-containing solvents is to extract vegetable oil from crops such as soybeans. Growth in this segment can be attributed to a growing consumer awareness about the use of refined oil and the associated health impact. The consumption per capita of edible oils is about 11 kg per annum. It offers exceptional performance due to properties such as transparency, low water solubility, and easy chloroform, alcohol, and ether miscibility which can be considered as the driving factors. Implementing strict regulations by different government bodies has limited the use of toxic contaminants used in the extraction of cooking oils, which is expected to hamper market growth.

The regional analysis of global Hexane market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific was the biggest hexane market, and the fastest. Rising demand from the application for extraction is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. In terms of production Europe followed Asia Pacific. Rubber and adhesive industries which are growing moderately are expected to drive regional demand. Rising demand in footwear and leather is expected to drive regional demand , particularly from Italy and Turkey. The European economy overcomes the recent economic slowdown, which had begun to have a positive effect on production. Due to dwindling industrial production and high penetration, the North American market is witnessing moderate growth leading to a relatively mature economy.

Major market player included in this report are:

Scientific Solutions,

Hukill Chemical Corp.,

Greenchem Industries,

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Dawn Scientific Inc.

Reagents LLC

Capitol Scientific Inc.

Clear Chem Solutions Inc.

Haviland Enterprises, Inc.

Del Amo Chemical Co

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Grade

Polymerization,

Extraction,

By Application

Edible Oil Extraction,

Industrial Solvent,

Adhesive Formulation,

Leather Treatment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

